How Bigbasket, Swiggy, Zomato are trying to fix the supply chain amid the coronavirus lockdown
The nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus has led to a spurt in on-demand, doorstep delivery of essential goods.
Amazon India announces steps to help sellers
To support and stand by Amazon India’s 600,000 sellers, the ecommerce giant is taking several steps amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.
Ola offers tech platform free-of-cost to governments
Ride-hailing unicorn Ola has launched Ola Connects, a comprehensive navigation, networking, control, and tracking solution.
Clensta's solutions will keep you clean without water
Puneet Gupta, Founder of Clensta, tells us how the startup’s waterless bath and shampoo solutions are aiding the battle against coronavirus.
How Sarv aims to make communication easy
Sarv offers a unified communication platform which helps B2B clients reach out to their customers and provide them with an interactive experience.
Anabio is keeping people safe with its anti-viral spray
Bengaluru-based Anabio has come up with an anti-viral spray called Viroblock, which can be used on masks, PPEs, clothes, furniture, etc., to avoid infection.
Making face masks at home using local materials
To help curb the spread of coronavirus, Brahmaputra Fables is teaching people how to make masks with easily available local materials.
The story of one of India’s largest business groups
Today, the Bhartiya Group sells fashion to over 150 retailers across the world and has a real estate portfolio worth Rs 25,000 crore.
