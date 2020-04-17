The nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus has led to a spurt in on-demand, doorstep delivery of essential goods.





Gopal Pillai, Director and GM of Seller Services, Amazon India

To support and stand by Amazon India’s 600,000 sellers, the ecommerce giant is taking several steps amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.









Ride-hailing unicorn Ola has launched Ola Connects, a comprehensive navigation, networking, control, and tracking solution.





Puneet Gupta, Founder of Clensta, tells us how the startup’s waterless bath and shampoo solutions are aiding the battle against coronavirus.





Sarv Team

Sarv offers a unified communication platform which helps B2B clients reach out to their customers and provide them with an interactive experience.





Bengaluru-based Anabio has come up with an anti-viral spray called Viroblock, which can be used on masks, PPEs, clothes, furniture, etc., to avoid infection.





To help curb the spread of coronavirus, Brahmaputra Fables is teaching people how to make masks with easily available local materials.





Arjun Aggarwal, Managing Director, Bhartiya City Developers

Today, the Bhartiya Group sells fashion to over 150 retailers across the world and has a real estate portfolio worth Rs 25,000 crore.









Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!