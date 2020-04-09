Coronavirus: Ola Group contributes Rs 5 Cr towards PM-CARES Fund and Rs 3 Cr towards CM’s Relief Funds of various states

Bengaluru-based Ola Group has pledged a sum of Rs 5 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to support COVID-19 relief measures at the national level.

The company has also committed a sum of Rs 3 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of various states. The Ola Group operates various business units including its ride-hailing unicorn Ola, Ola Mobility, Ola Financial Services, Ola Foods, and Ola Electric.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Group, said,

“We salute the relentless efforts of the Government and humbly extend our contribution of ₹5 crores to the PM CARES Fund and a sum of ₹3 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of various states to support COVID-19 relief measures across the country.”





He further added,





“From healthcare workers to essential supplies providers, to the hundreds of thousands of officials, law enforcement personnel, and various frontline civil service workers, we are grateful for the services of those who are going beyond their call of duty to help the people of our nation. We, at Ola, will continue to work towards supporting the government’s efforts and help our communities in every way possible.”





Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola Group





Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of the company, had recently launched the ‘Drive the Driver Fund’. The fund aims to support cab, auto-rickshaw, and kaali-peeli taxi drivers across the country, through contributions from the Ola Group, and a crowdfunding platform for citizens and institutions. The Ola Group and its employees have already contributed Rs 20 crore towards this cause, while Bhavish Aggarwal has forgone a year’s salary towards the fund.





This long term fund will help drivers and their families during and beyond this pandemic, through various initiatives including financial support for medical emergencies as well as essential supplies distribution in driver communities, the company said in a release.





Ola was founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati with a mission to build mobility for a billion people, and is currently serving 250+ cities across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.