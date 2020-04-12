Coronavirus updates for April 12

Over 900 COVID-19 cases and 34 cases have been reported in India over the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This takes India's total coronavirus cases to over 8,500, with nearly 290 deaths reported, according to Worldometer.





The Centre says it is prepared for any exponential rise in the number of coronavirus patients, and said that the government is expanding testing capacities in both state-run and private medical colleges. The government also says it has released hydroxychloroquine for 13 countries after evaluating the stock of the anti-malarial drug.





As chief ministers of most states suggested an extension of the nationwide lockdown to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases, Minister of Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, said India had enough food grains to last the next nine months.





Delhi has identified and sealed off more coronavirus hotspots, as the number of cases in the national capital cross 1,000. Ahmedabad and Vadodara civil authorities have now made it compulsory for citizens to wear masks in public places.









UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been admitted to the ICU after his health worsened due to coronavirus, has now been discharged after receiving treatment. The US has now surpassed Italy to become the nation with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths — crossing 20,000.





In an Easter Sunday address to Catholic devotees the world over, Pope Francis called for global solidarity in fighting the pandemic, and praised the frontline healthcare workers who are risking their lives to save the lives of others.

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

