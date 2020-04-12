In times of coronavirus, these quotes can help you spark some hope

Hope can be a powerful force, especially in difficult times. Today, the world is facing the coronavirus crisis, a pandemic that has changed life for millions of people. In times like these, hope can be a powerful source of reassurance. Many who are locked at home, others who are working to help and prevent the virus, also need the reassurance and the hope that “we shall overcome this.”





Here are some quotes to help you spark hope in you, as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be growing around the world.





“Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul - and sings the tunes without the words - and never stops at all.” - Emily Dickinson, Poet





“I don’t think of all the misery, but of the beauty that still remains.” - Anne Frank





“Hope is a renewable option: If you run out of it at the end of the day, you get to start over in the morning.” - Barbara Kingsolver, Novelist





“To sit patiently with a yearning that has not yet been fulfilled, and to trust that, that fulfillment will come, is quite possibly one of the most powerful ‘magic skills’ that human beings are capable of. It has been noted by almost every ancient wisdom tradition.” - Elizabeth Gilbert, Author





“Hope can be a powerful force. Maybe there’s no actual magic in it, but when you know what you hope for most and hold it like a light within you, you can make things happen, almost like magic.” – Laini Taylor, Author









“A positive statement propels hope toward a better future, it builds up your faith and that of others, and it promotes change.” – Jan Dargatz, Publishing professional





“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” – Helen Keller, Author





“Hope begins in the dark. The stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come. You wait and watch and work: you don’t give up.” – Anne Lamott, Novelist





“Hope is the one thing that sometimes keeps us going.” – Catherine Pulsifer, Author





“Nothing can be accomplished without the hope of accomplishment.“ – Jennifer Arnold, Physician