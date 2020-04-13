Coronavirus: Yulu steps up to support home delivery of essential goods amid lockdown

Mobility platform Yulu is enabling the delivery of everyday essentials for Licious, Dunzo, Medlife, Lalamove and AutoBrix amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Vishal Krishna
13th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Yulu, the leading shared micro-mobility service provider in the country, has partnered with several ecommerce and hyper-local delivery segments to ensure the supply of essential goods to the citizens amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Yulu is utilising its manpower and Miracle – it’s fleet of e-vehicles, to fulfil the delivery of essential needs.


Yulu is rolling out delivery service of everyday essentials for companies such as BigBasket, Licious, Dunzo, Medlife, Lalamove and AutoBrix.


Yulu

Yulu Miracle to be used by Big Basket and Dunzo

Also Read

Coronavirus: Meet the techies who joined hands to enable delivery of essentials


“COVID-19 has affected the world at large, but this has also given us a glimpse of the good that exists. Several novel initiatives have been taken up by brands across the world to serve people impacted by this situation, and we are in it together,” said Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Yulu. 


The Bengaluru-based startup piloted its offering of vehicles and manpower to various home delivery companies for groceries and medicines, to meet the surge in demand. Currently supporting home delivery companies in Bengaluru, Yulu will soon extend support in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. 


"Due to the COVID-19, there has been a huge surge in demand for home delivery of essential goods such as grocery and medicine, which the companies are unable to fulfil due to shortage of manpower and unavailability of vehicles," added Amit. 


Commenting on the development, Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founders of Licious, said, “Licious is committed to ensuring that our consumers have uninterrupted access to everyday essentials like meat, fish and eggs. This partnership is another step in that direction. It will allow for optimal cross-utilisation of resources as we continue to serve the country.”


Also Read

Coronavirus: What ails the Indian supply chain, why we are in trouble, and how to fix it


According to Amit, support was extended after Yulu received a number of inquiries from online home-delivery companies to help them fulfil the increased demand for essentials since the lockdown was announced.


K B Nagaraju, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Bigbasket, sais, “To fulfil our delivery goals, we have partnered with Yulu who will help us with our warehousing operations as well as last-mile delivery services. We are making all efforts to continue operations and are constantly tying-up with logistic providers and vehicle fleet owners to strengthen our delivery network."


John H.K. Tang, Co-founder and Director of Lalamove India – another company that Yulu has tied up with this time – said, “Our partnership with Yulu is a stepping stone in making eco-friendly deliveries and staying ahead of time. We hope that we will be able to expand our collaborations and services through this association".


(Edited by Apoorva Puranik)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Sadhguru says India could be top choice for manufacturing hubs US and Japan post coronavirus crisis

Sutrishna Ghosh

Coronavirus: Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 Cr to GiveIndia

Press Trust of India

From Rs 4 lakh to Rs 1 Cr, how SaaS startup Emitrr scaled up in one year

Vishal Krishna

Amid coronavirus, how proptech rental YourOwnROOM is handling tenants and scaling up its platform

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Avengers Assemble: India Inc unites against COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amid coronavirus, how proptech rental YourOwnROOM is handling tenants and scaling up its platform

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: Swiggy expands groceries and daily essentials delivery services to 125 cities

Thimmaya Poojary

Sadhguru says India could be top choice for manufacturing hubs US and Japan post coronavirus crisis

Sutrishna Ghosh

Coronavirus: RBI to use any means necessary to revive growth, preserve financial stability, says Governor Das

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 Cr to GiveIndia

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Tata Starbucks to launch drive-through, home deliveries amid lockdown

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru