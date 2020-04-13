Coronavirus: Yulu steps up to support home delivery of essential goods amid lockdown

Yulu, the leading shared micro-mobility service provider in the country, has partnered with several ecommerce and hyper-local delivery segments to ensure the supply of essential goods to the citizens amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Yulu is utilising its manpower and Miracle – it’s fleet of e-vehicles, to fulfil the delivery of essential needs.





Yulu is rolling out delivery service of everyday essentials for companies such as BigBasket, Licious, Dunzo, Medlife, Lalamove and AutoBrix.





Yulu Miracle to be used by Big Basket and Dunzo





“COVID-19 has affected the world at large, but this has also given us a glimpse of the good that exists. Several novel initiatives have been taken up by brands across the world to serve people impacted by this situation, and we are in it together,” said Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Yulu.





The Bengaluru-based startup piloted its offering of vehicles and manpower to various home delivery companies for groceries and medicines, to meet the surge in demand. Currently supporting home delivery companies in Bengaluru, Yulu will soon extend support in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.





"Due to the COVID-19, there has been a huge surge in demand for home delivery of essential goods such as grocery and medicine, which the companies are unable to fulfil due to shortage of manpower and unavailability of vehicles," added Amit.





Commenting on the development, Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founders of Licious, said, “Licious is committed to ensuring that our consumers have uninterrupted access to everyday essentials like meat, fish and eggs. This partnership is another step in that direction. It will allow for optimal cross-utilisation of resources as we continue to serve the country.”









According to Amit, support was extended after Yulu received a number of inquiries from online home-delivery companies to help them fulfil the increased demand for essentials since the lockdown was announced.





K B Nagaraju, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Bigbasket, sais, “To fulfil our delivery goals, we have partnered with Yulu who will help us with our warehousing operations as well as last-mile delivery services. We are making all efforts to continue operations and are constantly tying-up with logistic providers and vehicle fleet owners to strengthen our delivery network."





John H.K. Tang, Co-founder and Director of Lalamove India – another company that Yulu has tied up with this time – said, “Our partnership with Yulu is a stepping stone in making eco-friendly deliveries and staying ahead of time. We hope that we will be able to expand our collaborations and services through this association".





(Edited by Apoorva Puranik)