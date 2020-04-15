Coronavirus: Kanpur Smart City deploys AI tool for administrative work

Kanpur Smart City Ltd (KSCL) has established an artificial intelligence tool for administration work to be carried out during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.





KSCL has roped in Tech Mahindra to set up a COVID-19 control room to manage tracking of coronavirus patients, lockdown violations, the supply of essential items, and health supplies, among others.





"As the COVID-19 outbreak disrupts the socio-economic order of the country, city administrations and the private sector are collaborating to maximise their efforts towards fighting the pandemic," KSCL CEO and Municipal Commissioner Akshay Tripathi told PTI.









He added that with the help of Tech Mahindra, the COVID-19 War Room Contact Centre was made live in record time, and is equipped with real-time and historical reporting. "Remote training sessions have also been provided to on-ground resources to minimise downtime."





He said police, municipal, and health departments are linked to the control room.





"We have given a toll-free number. Officers are working round the clock at integrated command and control centres to handle grievances that people convey to us over the phone. We are providing e-pass through a WhatsApp number and manually as well," Tripathi said.





He said 12 hotspots have been identified in Kanpur that are being controlled by 10 police stations and being monitored through CCTVs installed at various places in the city. We are facilitating home delivery of essentials.





As on April 14, there were 11 coronavirus positive patients in Kanpur, of which 10 cases are active.





"UP is like the 10th largest country in the world in terms of population. Kanpur is the oldest city where we have deployed smart city solutions. In an old city like Kanpur, challenges are much more magnified. We were able to set up systems for the control room in 24 hours," Tech Mahindra Corporate Affairs and Business Head (Asia-Pacific) Sujit Baksi said.





The company has deployed solutions in seven smart cities.





Tech Mahindra is also providing geofencing solutions to restrict COVID-19 patients. Baski, however, did not provide details where geofencing solution using GPS tracking is being used in India.