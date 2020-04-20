Delhi-based beauty startup Nature’s Tattva on Monday announced that it had raised $150,000 from Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh and Rakhee Singal, Co-founder, Startup Buddy. Others who participated in this round include Dhianu Das of Alfa Ventures and angel investors such as Bharat Sheth and Ajay Mahendru.





The startup said it would be using the funds to scale operations, acquire talent, and for brand building activities.





Sukhbir Singh said, “The beauty consumer space has always been a lucrative space and the growth anticipated is huge.”





Rakhee Singal from Startup Buddy added, “The natural and organic beauty segment is increasing at a CAGR of 10.2 percent for the last three years; this is a good space to be in.”









Nature’s Tattva is a do-it-yourself beauty brand, which aims to revolutionise the way beauty products are consumed. Supported by a combination of tech, content and high quality products, the startup said it was entering the fresh, customised, and natural beauty space.





Megha Wadhwa, Co-founder of Nature’s Tattva, said,





“We are looking to solve three pressing problems in the beauty space, (1) No product is 100 percent natural; (2) Products are not fresh; (3) Even if products are 100 percent natural, they have a small shelf life.”





Founded in October, 2018, Nature’s Tattva sells online through marketplaces Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and its own website. In the first full year of operations, the startup has clocked sales of Rs 1.6 crore, and is looking to grow at 20 percent month on month in the second year of operations.





Nature’s Tattva claims that it does not have any direct competition, but in the organic and natural beauty space, it competes with Indus Valley, Juicy Chemistry, and Soul Tree.





Karnesh Mahendru, Co-founder of Nature’s Tattva, stated,





“Currently in year one, we were looking to build a brand, which stands for quality. We will now be launching some unique products that extend our commitment to organic and natural beauty products. Our focus will be to use zero chemicals.”





Earlier this month, Sukhbir Singh also backed Noida-based fintech startup Mera Cashier in participation with India Accelerator, Boudhik Ventures, Shankar Nath (ex-CMO, Paytm) and Shaurya Garg (Founder, Fundoo Works).









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)