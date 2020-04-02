[Funding alert] Fintech startup Mera Cashier raíses $150K from Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh, others

Noida-based fintech startup Mera Cashier has raised $150,000 in a bridge round of funding from Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh, India Accelerator, Boudhik Ventures, Shankar Nath (ex-CMO, Paytm) and Shaurya Garg (Founder, Fundoo Works).





Sukhbir said,





"Mera Cashier is giving the user the gift of time which is extremely scarce these days. He adds using "Mera Cashier" is a good decision for any businessmen."





In January this year, the startup received $250,000 in seed funding led by Startup Buddy’s Co-founders Amit Singal and Manish Aggarwal with participation from others angels.









Launched in July 2019 by Suneel Kumar, Gaurav Tomar and Sucharita Reddy, Mera Cashier is an app for small and micro businessmen to record and manage credit transactions. The startup said the app boasts of some unique features like managing both credit taken from suppliers and credit given in the market, using QR code to record transactions thereby improving efficiency of the business, and one app that the user and customers can download and view the transactions involved.





Sucharita Reddy, Co-founder, Mera Cashier, said,





"With our obsession for customer focus, we have been able to win the confidence of many users. It makes us happy when our users call us only to tell us how useful our app has been for them in their business. Our vision is to be the number one destination for the small and micro businessmen of the country."





The Android app has had a total of 2.5 lakh downloads in a short span of 8 months.





Gaurav Tomar, who manages the technology at the Mera Cashier, mentions that every couple of weeks, there is a new feature that is launched on Mera Cashier.





“We have a very strong focus on keeping the interface simple and easy to use, especially for people who are recent adopters of technology. We have a strong presence in Northern India but we are seeing strong increase in downloads from Southern India as well,” Gaurav added.





According to Mona Singh, Co-founder of India Accelerator, “Mera Cashier is solving a big consumer need by enabling millions of small and micro businesses to get access to the best software solution for their day-to-day business requirements. We will leverage our vast network to help the company scale to pan-India level.”





In October 2019, Bengaluru-based KhataBook, a mobile app that enables SMEs to record and track business transactions, also secured $25 million in Series A funding from Partners of DST Global, GGV Capital, Sequoia India, Tencent and others.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)