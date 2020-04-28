[Funding alert] Mumbai Angels Network backs AI/ML driven supply chain platform Aker Foods

Pune-based Aker Foods, an AI/ML driven supply chain platform, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Mumbai Angels Network.





Suraj Saste, Co-founder of Aker Foods, said,





"This current funding will help us service more customers across selected cities and also accelerate onboard new clients and supply networks. We will continue to add value across the journey with the continuous refinement of our supply chain.”





“We are focussed on building India’s largest supply chain technology platform for restaurants and delivery kitchens,” added Suraj.





Team Aker Foods





Founded in February 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Suraj Saste, Nihal Surve, Manoj Jadhav, and Adarsh Kedari, Aker Foods is building an AI/ML driven supply chain platform for hotels and commercials kitchens with a set of private labels to solve problems of quality, reliability, tracking analytics with technology. The startup counts Swiggy, Zomato, Subway, Farzi Cafe, and others as its clients.





Nandini Mansinghka, Co-promoter and CEO Mumbai Angels Network, commented,





“Aker Foods uses an end-to-end technology driven platform for the food value chain to ensure that high quality ingredients reach the kitchens.”





Aker said its ordering platform for restaurants helps them with predictive ordering, understand the wastage, spending and optimise the resources accordingly. Along with the raw food ingredients supply, the startup also provides the pre-made and processed food ingredients and claims to be saving the food preparation time and manpower cost to the restaurants.





Started in 2006, Mumbai Angels Network has a 135+ strong portfolio with 30+ exits and has invested over Rs 150 crore so far. The network, which is today 450+ members strong across nine chapters (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, Jaipur, and Chennai), has also announced backing a Bengaluru-based investment tech startup AsknBid just yesterday.





This month, the firm also infused an undisclosed amount in a Goa-based electric vehicle tourism startup BLive in its pre-Series A funding round.