[Funding alert] Neobank Juno raises $3M in seed from Sequoia's Surge, Polychain Capital, others

With this funding, the Bengaluru-based startup plans to launch Juno in the US and onboard initial customers with its High Yield Checking Account that will be available across three tiers on launch - Metal, Premium and Basic.

By Sujata Sangwan
4th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based Juno, a cross-border neobank that provides customers an FDIC Insured High Yield Checking Account, on Friday officially announced that it has raised a seed round of $3 million from Sequoia Capital's Surge Program, Polychain Capital and Dragonfly Capital Partners


The round also saw participation from investors such as Consensys Labs, Astarc Ventures, Singapore Angel Network and notable angels including Balaji S. Srinivasan (Ex-CTO, Coinbase and General Partner, a16z), Salil Deshpande (ex-MD, Bain Capital Ventures), Amrish Rau and Jitendra Gupta (CEO & MD, PayU India), Nitin Sharma from Incrypt, Venu Palaparthi (CCO, Dash Financial), Rajesh Chelapurath (President, Ceera Investments), Brian Ma (Founder, Divvy Homes), Sanjay Mehta from Mehta Ventures, and Prashant Malik (Creator of Apache Cassandra).


Varun Deshpande, Co-founder of Juno, said,


“With these marquee investors onboard, we are now well capitalised to launch Juno in the US and onboard initial customers with our High Yield Checking Account."


Juno
Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Mera Cashier raíses $150K from Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh, others


"We are currently in the process of finalising our partner bank and launching in private beta. Once finalised, we will be able to create checking accounts for customers with our partner bank, initiate ACH transfers, issue debit cards and start providing you with ways to save more," added Varun.


Juno was founded in July 2019 by Varun Deshpande, Ratnesh Ray and Siddharth Verma, who also created the Consensys-backed Nuo protocol in 2018. The trio had earlier founded BeeWise, an alternate credit analytics platform acquired in 2017 by Aditya Birla Money.


Juno said its goal is to completely phase out the use of Savings Account by building a powerful High Yield Checking Account which can help save more with direct deposits, free cash withdrawals and no fees. 


“Our mission with Juno is to help create an open financial system for the world by providing equal opportunity and access, no matter where you are born or how much you earn,” said Varun.


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The week that was: from a textbook techie to startups taking the fight to coronavirus

Vishal Krishna

OYO suspends payment of monthly benchmark revenue to hotels; invokes force majeure

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Bigbasket to hire 10,000 people for warehouses, delivery

Press Trust of India

Billionaire Gautam Adani reiterates commitment to coronavirus fightback

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The inspiring story of an army man fighting COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Billionaire Gautam Adani reiterates commitment to coronavirus fightback

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus updates for April 4

Team YS

Fears of grid failure due to Sunday blackout misplaced: Power Ministry

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Air India stops bookings for flights till April 30

Press Trust of India

The week that was: from a textbook techie to startups taking the fight to coronavirus

Vishal Krishna

Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru