[Funding alert] Edtech startup Pedagogy raises $400K from Inflection Point Ventures

Ahmedabad-based edtech startup Pedagogy on Thursday announced it has raised $400,000 in funding, led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).





Started by co-founders Archin Shah, Abhilash Sonwane, and Ritesh Gandhi in 2015, Pedagogy is transforming the way students purchase and consume books while preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations.





The Pedagogy team.





With Pedagogy, students will have to purchase a single subscription to get access to all the books available for their exam, giving them access to a large and a varied choice of content along with a personalised study and a practice platform.





The platform has a Netflix-like single subscription model that allows its users access to the most popular books and digital courses from trusted publishers and coaching centres across the country.





Abhilash Sonwane, CEO, Pedagogy, said,

“Pedagogy wants to make education accessible and affordable to all students whereby they can get access to all types of content they need to prepare for their exams at a price they can afford. Bringing this idea to IPV helped us with its varied group of investors which provides an ecosystem that a startup can lean on for help in scaling up faster.”

In a country like India, where education is given due importance, students are under pressure to find the right resources at the right price to help them score better in their exam. Pedagogy claims to be making this easy by partnering with trusted publishers and coaching Institutes, to bring their expertise on a single platform and marketplace.





Amidst COVID-19, the startup has managed to adapt facilitating book distribution for publishers and helped make coaching classes ready for the eventuality of hybrid learning system. This disrupts the status-quo, making Pedagogy an enabler in Education.





Abhinav Singhvi, an IPV investor, said,

“Pedagogy not only makes education more accessible but also provides enough ammunition to students that can help them succeed. The education system is evolving from averages to edges and Pedagogy's solution to consolidate the fragmented education market with personalized content is a driver for students' success.”