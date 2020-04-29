[Funding alert] Wellness startup SARVA raises funds from Mantra Capital, Fireside Ventures

Yoga and wellness startup SARVA announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from US-based VC Fund Mantra Capital, and its strategic partner Patni Family.





Existing investor Fireside Ventures also participated in the round. This marks Mantra's first strategic investment. According to a release issued by the startup, with the freshly raised funds, SARVA will be accelerating its digital footprint.





“While our digital product was underway and ready to be launched, the heightened investor interest and the current situation fast-tracked it, and we are in the process of raising more capital to enhance our digital offering. We have decided to keep this round open to select new investors on the same terms whom we are in talks with,” Sarvesh Shashi, Co-founder of SARVA said.

Sarvesh performing Yoga underwater.





Founded by yogi-turned-entrepreneur Sarvesh in 2016, it is a growing yoga and wellness ecosystem built on the authentic foundations of yoga that focusses on mental, physical, and emotional well-being.





In the past, the company has generated a buzz as celebrities – Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush – have backed the brand. SARVA has been engaging people virtually through various interactive sessions and immunity booster modules across 25 countries, including the US, the UK, and Italy.





Sarvesh said in a statement:





“Their (Mantra Capital and the Patni Family Office) expertise, along with the infusion of funds, will provide a major boost to our digital initiatives, which are being conducted across 25 major countries globally. During these times, people are constantly trying to find activities that help in redirecting their stress. And what better than yoga, a practice that can help you remain healthy and active both mentally and physically."





Early-stage cross-border venture capital fund Mantra Capital is focused on investing in tech for human good. It was started by former T- Hub CEO Jay Krishnan, Srikanth Chintalapati, and Kevin Jacobs earlier in January this year.





Mantra's operating thesis is to back entrepreneurs that are reshaping and sustaining humanity through capital, service support, and access to markets.





Jay Krishnan, Partner at Mantra Capital said:

"SARVA’s unique blend of an offline and online playbook is ideal for a market like India. The learnings from the offline market positions SARVA to uniquely tailor its content to be curated on the online platform. Mantra’s policy of backing tech for human good at a time like this is a validation of our support of entrepreneurs like Sarvesh and his team.”