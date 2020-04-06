HCL Tech sets up COVID-19 control centre in Noida

HCL Technologies has set up a control centre for the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration to help respond to citizens' queries about coronavirus.

By Press Trust of India
6th Apr 2020
HCL Technologies has set up a control centre for the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration to help respond to citizens' queries about coronavirus.


The Integrated Control Centre has been set up by HCL at one of its facilities in Noida with support from the district administration, police, health department, and Noida, as well as Greater Noida Authority, the IT firm said in a statement.
HCL
Coronavirus: Infosys Foundation partners with Narayana Health City to open quarantine facility


The "all-in-one" control room can be reached on toll free number 18004192211 and it will help screen callers and queries before referring them to a team of doctors appointed by the government for further course of recommendation, it added.


"At HCL, we have always taken our responsibility towards the nation seriously and therefore, we pulled together all resources to set up this Integrated Control Centre for the District Administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar in less than 72 hours. We will extend all possible support to the authorities in this time of national crises," said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies.


The control centre includes processes for following up and reporting of all unconfirmed, suspected, foreign return cases as well as mobile tracking and monitoring of all home quarantine cases and inputs from official government authorities, the statement noted.


"This centre will play a critical part in our response to the pandemic and also help us safeguard our citizens," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

In another development, on March 2020, Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India.


So far, the Foundation has contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 crore) to the PM CARES Fund, a statement said.


This sum will primarily be utilised across three broad areas of support that the Foundation has prioritised, including expansion of hospital capacity for treatment and enabling hospital stays for COVID-19 patients across India, especially ones belonging to economically weaker sections of the society.


Apart from this, Infosys Foundation has partnered with Narayana Health to open a 100-room quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in the vicinity of Narayana Health City in Bengaluru.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

