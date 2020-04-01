Coronavirus: Infosys Foundation partners with Narayana Health City to open quarantine facility

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Narayana Health to open a 100-room quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in the vicinity of Narayana Health City in Bengaluru.





The facility, aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, will accommodate patients, offer regular monitoring by doctors and nurses, and provide essential medication free of cost, according to a statement.





The patients in the isolation facility will be treated and monitored by the doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City, it added.





Earlier this week, Infosys Foundation had announced its commitment of Rs 100 crore to help the government with COVID-19 relief efforts. The funds will be used for expansion of hospital capacity, enabling hospital stays for COVID-19 patients, and to provide ventilators, testing kits, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).





The Foundation has contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 crore) to the PM-CARES Fund, a statement said.





"Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because they cannot afford proper treatment, and at the same time, they lose their livelihood while dealing with the illness. This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that the underserved people of our society get access to clean, hygienic accommodation as well as appropriate medical treatment," Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said.





Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, said providing safe-spaces with proper medical care to enable patients to isolate themselves, will play a big role in India's fight against COVID-19.





Also, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy committed Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation from their personal funds towards the COVID-19 relief work to distribute essential grocery boxes to migrant labourers and daily wage earners.





"With their donation (Murthys), Akshaya Patra Foundation plans to distribute 1.33 lakh essential grocery boxes, which will serve 55,86,000 meals," the Foundation said.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)