Robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients in Jharkhand

Robots will serve food and give medicine to COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district from Tuesday, in a step to protect doctors and health workers from getting infected with coronavirus.

By Press Trust of India
15th Apr 2020
Robots will serve food and give medicine to COVID-19 patients in two hospitals in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district from Tuesday, in a step to protect doctors and health workers from getting infected with coronavirus.


Developed by District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Aditya Ranjan, the remote-controlled COBOT-Robotics will provide food and medicine to patients without human intervention, an official release said.
Medical robots
Govts should support news media as 'essential service' to stop coronavirus "disinfodemic": UNESCO


The 20 and 30-bed 'high-tech isolation wards' will be inaugurated at the ANM Skill Centre, Chaibasa Sadar Hospital and COVID-19 Railway Hospital, Chakradharpur respectively on Tuesday, it said.


"Each bed has been designed like a room where medicine and food will be provided to patients through COBOT-Robotics.


This is the first-of-its kind initiative in the country," the release said, quoting the DDC.


A team of engineers, under the supervision of the DDC, designed and programmed COBOT-Robotics in a garage in Ranjan's residence, the release said.


The DDC had earlier designed a booth to protect health workers collecting samples of persons suspected to be infected with coronavirus, it added.


According to a health official, the total number of people affected with the dreaded disease counts to 17 in the state.


In an another development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recently said the state has stepped up social security during the lockdown period.


As part of social security the Government has opened a 'khichdi centre' in addition to the 'daal bhat yojana', police community kitchens and other ration facilities to the needy people during the lockdown period. The Government has also announced ration for two months in advance and is also providing dry food material.


The Jharkhand High Court recently also asked the state government to approach the Centre for providing it with more COVID-19 testing kits as the present strength of the equipment is not sufficient. 


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

