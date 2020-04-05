Best of Weekender: Meet humorist Jitendra Sharma, discover Genda Phool, and stay healthy during the lockdown

Humour is the best coping mechanism during these times of the pandemic and no one knows this better than content creator Jitendra Sharma. This young humorist, popularly known as Ted the Stoner, knows how to bring laughter into our lives "one meme at a time".





Jitendra Sharma is better known as Ted the Stoner.

An animal lover at heart and an advocate for climate change and environmental rights, Jitendra makes sure that through his witty content, viewers are encouraged to do their part to make the world a better place.





His content on social media is so enjoyable that he has captured the interest of a number of people in India, including leading celebrities who now follow him such as cricketing champions Virat Kohli and Robin Uthappa, singers Badshah, Armaan Malik, and playback artists Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar to name a few.

Check out our exclusive interview with Jitendra where he talks about how he curates humorous content, manages to keep his fans smiling for days, and how there is more to the word ‘influencer’ than the title suggests.





Manasa Rajan

During our days at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us are trying to stay healthy and productive, but we need to figure out how to eat well in order to keep our immunity intact. We also need to manage healthy meals with limited ingredients and cook when we do not have the necessary skills.





Manasa Rajan, Health Coach & Food Design, Eat.Fit, has some interesting advice. She says our main goals should be planning our meals, simplifying cooking, and minimising ingredients. We need to focus on foods that will boost health and immunity.





Akash Tyagi

Akash Tyagi, sous chef at Raahi Neo Bar & Kitchen in Bengaluru, has his own take on the slow food movement and uses regional produce and techniques to create modern Indian cuisines.





His menu is a culinary showcase of the versatility of cuisines in India. He celebrates local traditional cooking methods using regional ingredients unique to the food culture of every region.





According to this talented chef, dining is a very intimate experience. He believes that at the end of the day, you have to feel the pressure that your guests have picked you and step up to the plate.

Read all about Akash’s opinions on modern Indian cuisine and his views on the slow food movement.





Reading is the best way to find an oasis of calm during troubled times

More than a third of the world’s population is homebound as governments across the globe take unprecedented measures to quell the spread of coronavirus and flatten the curve. This means our streets have emptied out, our theatres, malls, parks, and bars see no footfalls, and generations of people who were used to a fast-paced life now have a lot of time on their hands and nowhere to go.





From movies and YouTube videos to diet plans and tips on keeping stress at bay, YS Weekender has always given you the best recommendations and advice. But if you are still restless and perturbed by all that is happening outside your door, we suggest the best balm for the soul: books.





Books, now more than ever, can envelop you in comfort and take your mind off the COVID-19 outbreak, at least for a few hours in a day. Our book reviewer suggests novels like Cold Comfort Farm by Stella Gibbons, Warbreaker by Brandon Sanderson, Hotel New Hampshire by John Irving, and many more.

Find out which books will comfort you during these difficult times. If reading is not for you, don't worry - check out our recommendations of the top movies to watch this week.





The right diet can keep your pH levels normal

Is there a way we can eat to protect ourselves from pathogenic bacteria and viruses? Maintaining an acid-alkaline balance can help us maintain the right pH in the gut and reduce the chances of infection.





Many believe an alkaline diet is the most ideal, but is it true? Well, it is true, but only partially. There is much more depth to the acid-alkaline balance than simply eating only alkaline foods. There are also other aspects to this whole idea.





The first thing one should know is that different parts of your body are meant to have different pH. It’s all about balance.

The Krishi Cress team blends ingredients such as Borage, Turmeric, and Shiso in their Kombucha preparations





Achintya Anand of Krishi Cress, a Corona warrior, is working hard to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He, along with his team, pack fresh produce from Krishi Cress, his Chattarpur, Delhi-based farm.





Taking lead from a paper published by the Centre of Chronic Diseases, US, on ranking vegetables on the basis of nutrient density and ability to fight chronic diseases, Anand is using fermented Oxalis (a leafy vegetable) and Goldenrod herb – both used in medicine for treating bronchitis, inflammation, and fever.

Read all about Achintya Anand’s work and how he wants his relentless efforts to see us through the coronavirus pandemic.





A still from the song 'Genda Phool' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez

Indians are making the most of their quarantine time by turning to popular social media platforms like YouTube to feel peaceful and positive. While YouTube offers a wide range of videos – movies, documentaries, educational videos, music videos, artists, comedians, celebrities, and even news - what did Indians choose?





Rapper Badshah and actress Jacqueline Fernandez launched a steamy track with distinct folk melodies, Genda Phool, which became one of the most-viewed videos on YouTube this week.





Pune-based singer Omkar Potdar holds 'live' concerts from home amid the coronavirus shutdown.





Singers and musicians across the world, like Chris Martin, John Legend, and Miley Cyrus, are taking their melodies online to spread the joy of music.





Closer home, musician and Singer Omkar Potdar believes that engaging in art is the only way one can deal with such difficult times. Music can give people hope and inspiration to push through these tough times, and feel like they are not alone.

Check out all the musicians and singers who played live home concerts for their fans and urged them to stay at home amid the worldwide lockdown.

View from Atmantan Wellness Resort

Manoj Kutteri, Director, Atmantan, a wellness centre in Maharashtra, is a trained wellness professional, with over 20 years of experience in neuropathy, ayurveda, nutrition, acupuncture, and yoga.





Atmantan is a place for people to reconnect with themselves, revitalise their bodies and minds, and find inner peace and healing. Manoj believes that maintaining a healthy gut and improving our general immunity plays a critical role in our fight against coronavirus.





Read his views on the importance of active nutrition, and how, by taking he necessary steps, we can improve our overall gut health and immunity during the coronavirus pandemic.





Akhil Shahani

Do you believe that a book in one hand, a gin and tonic in the other, and lying on a beach in Bali with your family is your idea of perfect happiness? Are books your greatest extravagance? Do you love living in Mumbai? If so, meet Akhil Shahani, education entrepreneur, who feels the same way.

Akhil is managing director of The Shahani Group, which runs a range of colleges in areas like business, media, real estate, finance, and the like. He also serves as the Chairman of Global Discovery Schools, a franchised chain of 14 innovative schools. He does not advocate any mottos for life but firmly believes that every mistake is a learning experience on the road to success.

Don’t miss his responses to our Proust questionnaire where he talks about his heroes, his most treasured possessions, his greatest achievements, and much more.