A sneak peek at the man behind Akhil Shahani, education entrepreneur & MD, The Shahani Group

The Proust Questionnaire is a questionnaire about one’s personality. It has its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust, the French essayist, who believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.

By Asha Chowdary
5th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Akhil Shahani is an education entrepreneur and the Managing Director of The Shahani Group, which runs a range of colleges in areas like business, media, real estate, finance and the like. His colleges incorporate global industry-oriented education systems that make their graduates truly employable. He is also a Venture Partner in Kaizen Private Equity, which is India’s first private equity fund that is focused solely on the education sector. In addition, Akhil serves as the Chairman of Global Discovery Schools, which are a franchised chain of 14 innovative schools.

Akhil completed his MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management in Chicago and his Doctorate in Education (Ed.D) from the University of Liverpool, where his thesis was on Student Employability.

Akhil is the recipient of many awards for his work in education like the Jamnalal Bajaj Award, Bharat Shiromani Award, PIMR Outstanding Educationist Award, Rex Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award, the Bharat Gaurav Award and the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award among others. Here are his responses to our Proust questionnaire…

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A book in one hand, a gin & tonic in the other, lying on a beach in Bali with my family.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my family.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Getting bored quickly.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

The inability to think big.

Which living person do you most admire?

No single person. Even the weakest have their strengths and the strongest have their weaknesses.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Books, books, books.

What is your current state of mind?

Introspecting to dig up answers to these questions and sometimes being surprised by my own answers.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Modesty.

On what occasion do you lie?

Whenever anyone asks me how they look in their unflattering clothes.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

My growing bald spot.

Which living person do you most despise?

Really can’t think of anyone.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

His ability to love his woman.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

Her ability to love her man.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Great!



Also Read

Why gut health and immunity are important during coronavirus, explains Manoj Kutteri of Atmantan Wellness Centre

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My wife and my two lovely daughters.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Playing the jazz saxophone.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Nothing. Anything I want to change, I change it.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I can only know that at the end of my life.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

Akhil K. Shahani.

Where would you most like to live?

Right where I am, in Mumbai.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Having no purpose in life.

What is your favourite occupation?

Educating others.

What is your most marked characteristic?

I’m always optimistic.

What do you most value in your friends?

Being authentic with myself and others.



Also Read

5 viral YouTube videos keeping India entertained during coronavirus lockdown

Who are your favourite writers?

Too many to mention.

Who is your hero of fiction?

God!

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Gautama Buddha.

Who are your heroes in real life?

I’m surrounded by heroes and heroines who fight daily adversities to bring up their families.

What is your favourite name?

Mine.

What is it that you most dislike?

Boiled bitter gourd.

What is your greatest regret?

No regrets. Every mistake is a learning experience that made me who I am today.


How would you like to die?

Skydiving at the age of 105.

What is your favourite journey?

The journey into myself.

What is your motto?

Never live your life with mottos.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Stay safe, stay fit: Here are 4 ways to stay healthy during the coronavirus lockdown on World Health Day

Suman Singh

The brew that cheers: On National Beer Day, meet Hari Singh, Founder Briggs Brewery, who brings fine craft beer to Bengaluru

Urvi Jacob

Indian Cops get creative with their COVID-19 messages

Urvi Jacob

A sneak peek at the woman behind Madhuri Vardhinedi, founder, Ennoble Technologies

Asha Chowdary
Daily Capsule
India's leading VCs reveal guidelines to survive coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The brew that cheers: On National Beer Day, meet Hari Singh, Founder Briggs Brewery, who brings fine craft beer to Bengaluru

Urvi Jacob

Stay safe, stay fit: Here are 4 ways to stay healthy during the coronavirus lockdown on World Health Day

Suman Singh

Indian Cops get creative with their COVID-19 messages

Urvi Jacob

It's showtime: How Flixjini curates movies and TV shows in one place

Urvi Jacob

9 Baje 9 Minute: Akshay Kumar, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Ranveer Singh light candles to dispel COVID-19 darkness

Prateeka Kamath

Roast pumpkin paddu and mint Donne Biryani: Here’s how chefs add a new dimension to modern Indian cuisine

Ajit Saldanha food writer

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Wed Apr 08 2020

Future of Brands

Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru