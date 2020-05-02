Data is the new oil.





Big Data often leaves most of us puzzled. However, some specialists find large amounts of data challenging and exciting. These specialists, also called data scientists, use scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from Big Data and make sense of them. The process requires both tools and methods from statistics and machine learning.





Despite how the jobs market might look amid and after the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no looking back for data. Big Data, like technology, is used in every sphere and industry.





According to analyticsindiamag.com, the total number of analytics and data science job positions available in India in 2019 amounted to 97,000. Of these, 97 percent of job openings were on a full-time basis, while three percent were part-time or contractual. Its recent survey revealed that the analytics industry is expected to grow at CAGR of 16 percent till 2025 and that the Indian analytics market would touch $75 billion in 2025.





If you are someone who can make sense and analyse Big Data, YourStory lists a few job opportunities:





PayPal

Experience required: 5 to 8 years





Financial services startup PayPal is looking for a Data Scientist Software Engineer to assist its CSI Platform team. The CSI Platform is responsible for finding scalable, maintainable, testable, and performant solutions. The engineer will be responsible for implementing solutions for specific use cases that provide frameworks, interfaces, and services that can be extended and reused for future requirements.





The candidate should have minimum five years of experience in Software development, and have a BE or BTech degree. S/he should have a good understanding of Machine Learning (both analytics and engineering), Robotics Process Automation techniques, and experience in Messaging systems like KAFKA, AMQ, and JMS.





Knowledge in Java and Object-Oriented Programming languages is an added advantage.





For more information, click here.

Rapido

Experience required: 3 years





Bike-taxi startup Rapido is hiring a Data Scientist (Machine Learning Engineer) who would be working with Data Engineers to build Deep Learning models and achieve the desired output. S/he would be required to work with developers to prioritise models on its existing production systems and Big Data platform.





The candidate should have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science engineering or a related engineering discipline, preferably from a premier institute. The candidate must have at least three years of software development, including one year as a Machine Learning or Deep Learning Engineer. S/he should have knowledge in programming languages, including Python, Java, and Scala.





For more information, click here.

Urban Company

Experience required: 8 years





Home services startup Urban Company is hiring a Lead Data Scientist who would play a critical role in developing and implementing advanced analytics solutions on production systems. The data scientist will be responsible for building solutions for revenue optimisation, match-making, capacity planning, demand prediction, fraud identification, solving for disinter-mediation and churn prediction. Candidates are expected to own the end-to-end process right from development to implementation - data extraction, text analytics, feature engineering, model building, model testing, deploying the solution into live systems.





The candidate must have overall experience of eight years in advanced analytics, business intelligence, and data warehousing. Additionally, strong expertise on SQL and R or Paython is necessary.





For more information, click here.

Amazon Web Services

Experience required: 10+ years





Amazon Web Services or AWS, the subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs, is hiring a Senior Data Scientist for AWS Professional Services.





The candidate should enjoy diving deep into data, doing analysis, discovering root causes, and designing long-term solutions. S/he should understand the customer's business need and guide them to a solution using AWS AI Services, AWS AI Platforms, AWS AI Frameworks, and AWS AI EC2 Instances. Additionally, the candidate will be using SparkML and Amazon Machine Learning (AML) to help customers build ML models.





An ideal candidate should have a PhD in a highly quantitative field, and good skills with programming languages, such as Java or C or C++. The candidate should have more than 12 years of industry experience in predictive modeling and analysis.





For more information, click here.

Shell

Experience required: 5+ years





Oil major Shell is hiring a Data Scientist who will be responsible for articulating the challenges and opportunities in business that can be supported by process mining analytics solution. Additionally, s/he will have to develop and deliver process mining training, and implement advanced capabilities in predictive modelling and Natural Language Processing.





The candidate should have experience working with process mining tools such as Process X-ray, Process Gold, Signavio, Mint, and Celonis. S/he should have five years of experience working in Analytics, Business Intelligence and Statistical Modelling.





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)