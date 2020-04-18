[Jobs roundup] Join Dunzo in delivering essentials at people's doorsteps with these openings

As people are self-isolating themselves at home to help break the chain of the spread of coronavirus, getting delivered the essential items at the doorstep has become the need of the hour. Be it medicines, food, or groceries.





And, Bengaluru-based startup Dunzo has been catering to these service years before the lockdown was announced. Founded in 2015 by Kabeer, Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri, and Ankur Aggarwal, Dunzo connects merchants, partners, and users to facilitate transactions across courier, commerce, and commute.





Founders of Dunzo- Kabeer, Mukund, Ankur, and Dalvir





Currently present in the top nine cities in India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, the startup does over two million transactions in a month and has a retention rate of 80-85 percent.





Since inception, the number of tasks on the platform has shot up by 62 percent, the number of micro markets it serves increased by 8 percent, the user base has grown by a whopping 90 percent, and merchants have grown by 19X.





Here are a few job openings for you if you wish to join the startup in serving people across the country.

Product Designer

Experience needed: Not specified





The hyperlocal delivery platform is looking for someone who has the willingness to work in a fast-paced environment. The candidate is required to collaborate with stakeholders and product managers, and conduct user research, conceptualise user flows, and wireframes.





They are also responsible for analysing user interface problems and create design solutions that meet measurable business goals and requirements. They need to create user-centred designs by considering market analysis, customer feedback technical constraints or opportunities, and usability finding.





Finance Controller

Experience needed: 8-10 years





As a finance controller at Dunzo, the candidate is responsible for providing leadership and coordination in financial reporting, treasury management, accounting, and compliance. They will be a senior part of the team, working closely with the CEO and the founding team. Their responsibilities include striking alliances with leading banking and financial institutions for Nodal account operations, marketplace operations, and the like. They will also be responsible for funding documentation, diligence, and related financial coordination.





iOS Developer

Experience needed: 2+ years





The startup is looking for someone who has experience and understanding of large and complex code bases and architectures. The candidate is required to work closely with the product, UX/UI, and backend teams to design, build, and extend consumer and/or partner facing new products, platforms, and features.





They are also required to monitor the performance of the live apps and continuously improve them on both code and experience level, as well as evaluate new mobile methodologies and technologies.





Technical Architect

Experience needed: 8+ years





The responsibilities of a technical architect at Dunzo include actively participating in development along with team members, creating modules and systems that can then be treated as a working reflection of the best practices. The candidate needs to experiment with new and relevant technologies and tools, and drive adoption. They are required to participate in code reviews, design reviews, architecture discussions, and should be responsible for scaling, performance, and quality for the team.





Lead DevOps

Experience needed: 6+ years





Dunzo is looking for someone who can champion engineering and operational excellence within the startup. The candidate is required to work closely with the development teams to gather system requirements, new service proposals, and large system improvements, and come up with the infrastructure architecture, leading to stable, well-monitored fly, performant, and secure systems. They need to provide technical guidance to both their team members and their peers from the development team.





