[Jobs Roundup] If your calling lies in art and illustration, here are a few graphic designing roles

A graphic designer is essentially someone who creates visual concepts using a design tool or computer software, or simply by hand, to communicate ideas, inspire the viewer, or to captivate target audiences. He/she is responsible for the overall layout and production design for applications such as ads, brochures, magazines, and reports.





In today’s competitive world, graphic designing has become increasingly important as designs have become an integral part of business. A good illustration or design effectively communicates the message to the target audience.









If you are someone who can use your art and imagination to captivate the viewers attention, YourStory lists a few graphic designer roles at some of India's top startups.





Dream 11

Experience required: 4+

Mumbai-based fantasy sports platform Dream11 is looking for a passionate graphic designer who can turn creative ideas into high quality graphics and user interface design. Dream11 uses tools including Adobe CC suite, Sketch, and Zeplin. The candidate will be responsible for creating visual design assets, GIF animations, banners, social media creatives, logos, illustrations, typography ,and app splash. Additionally, he/she will have to collaborate with marketing and product management teams to define and implement innovative solutions.





An ideal candidate must have a degree in a design-related discipline, with four plus years of experience in visual or graphic design. He/she must have relevant experience in working in a cross-functional and agile project environment. Knowledge of UI/UX design will be an added advantage.





JioSaavn

Experience required: 1 to 3 years

South-Asian music streaming service platform JioSaavn is looking for an experienced graphic designer to join its design team. The candidate will be responsible for producing assets for advertising campaigns for brands, ranging in size from small to global. He/she will be assisting the sales team with mockup creatives for pitches, post campaign reports, and other required collateral.





The candidate should have one to three years of professional design experience. He/she should be proficient in Adobe CC and have strong skills in typography, layout, branding and visual hierarchy.





NoBroker

Experience required: 3+ years

Technology-based real estate startup NoBroker is looking for a candidate with a strong visual or graphic design background. He/she should be capable of creating compelling and digestible content for all digital platforms -- social media, display ads, internal ads, banners. The candidate will be responsible for driving online engagement and sales with creatives, and ensure that all graphics are developed and delivered on time across the digital platforms.





He/she should have the ability to think outside the box and try out an aesthetic that feels fresh, new, delightful, and different. The ideal candidate should be an expert in using design tools like Photoshop and Illustrator. The candidate should have exposure on graphic or multimedia tools to produce creatives and videos.





Nykaa

Experience required: 2 to 6 years

Online beauty turned omni-channel lifestyle retailer Nykaa is looking for an Executive Senior Graphic Designer with two to six years of experience. The candidate must possess a professional certificate, advanced diploma, Bachelor’s degree or postgraduate degree or equivalent to that. He/she will be responsible for creating designs, concepts, and sample layouts based on layout principles and aesthetic design concepts.





Someone with experience in digital agencies, or the social networking industry, will be preferred.





BYJU’S

Experience required: 2 to 5 years

India’s only edtech unicorn BYJU’S parent company, Think and Learn is looking for someone with at least two to five years of experience in web or graphic design. The candidate should have a diploma or Bachelor's degree in Engineering Design, Fine Arts, or Digital Art. He/she should be familiar with the concept of art and storyboard development for film and game. An ideal candidate must have knowledge of Adobe Suite and allied digital design tools, including Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Flash Indesign, and Google Sketchbook.





A minimum of one year traditional design and one year digital design experience in a production environment, TV, or digital animation is preferred.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)