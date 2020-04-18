Karnataka to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions after April 20

The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to ease many lockdown restrictions after April 20, including allowing industries to operate and for three percent staff in the IT-BT sector to attend offices, to give a thrust to economic activities.





"However, the easing of restrictions will not be permitted in COVID-19 affected areas in the state, which will be declared as containment zones," Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa told reporters after chairing a high-level meeting, attended by senior ministers and officials.





"It was decided that there will be no restrictions on the transportation of essential goods, as well as construction materials like gravel, sand, cement, and steel," he said. Construction workers will be allowed to stay where they are employed, he added.





BS Yeddyurappa, Chief Minister, Karnataka





The Chief Minister said 33 percent of the workforce of IT-BT companies would be allowed to attend office after April 20.





Industries would be permitted to function in industrial clusters in villages and Special Economic Zones or industrial townships in urban areas, he said.





Inter district movement of vehicles would not be permitted, barring between Ramanagar, Bengaluru urban, and Bengaluru rural district.





"These three districts will be considered as one district in view of hectic movement of people due to industrial activities, Yediyurappa said.





In the containment zones, an 'incident commander' having magisterial powers would be appointed. He would head a team of police and health officials to ensure there are no violations in the zones.





Residents within these zones would not be allowed to come out of their homes and essential items would be supplied to them at their doorsteps, he said.





Among other decisions taken were that there would be no restrictions on use of two wheelers after April 20 and that restrictions on sale of liquor would continue till May 3, he said. The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the decline in the number of cases on Saturday.





"One satisfying thing is that there were 36 new cases on April 16.... on Friday it was 44, and it has come down to 12 on Saturday. Out of the 371 cases, 266 are active cases because 92 people have recovered and 13 people died," he said.