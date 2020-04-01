Mercedes-Benz to set up 1,500-bed temporary hospital in Pune for COVID-19 patients

Mercedes-Benz said, its employees will also voluntarily contribute one day's salary, the amount of which will be matched by the company towards contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19 pandemic

By Press Trust of India
1st Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mercedes-Benz India announced on Wednesday it will set up a temporary hospital with 1,500-bed isolation wards in association with local authorities for coronavirus patients in Chakan in Pune.


Besides, its employees will voluntarily contribute one day's salary, the amount of which will be matched by the company towards contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a release.


Mercedes-Benz India has both its manufacturing facility and corporate office situated in Chakan industrial belt in Pune.
Mercedes-Benz
Also Read

Coronavirus: Infosys Foundation partners with Narayana Health City to open quarantine facility


"In the wake of the ongoing global health crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India has decided to set up a temporary hospital with medical facilities and isolation wards for COVID-19 patients. The newly developed medical facility in Mahalunge-Ingale village, Chakan Khed, will have isolation wards with a capacity to take care of 1,500 patients," the company said.


The facility is in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) housing area, which is newly built with 374 rooms, it said.


The German auto-maker said it will assist the Zila Parishad with all the necessary infrastructure including the medical equipment required to create a temporary OPD, infrastructure for stay, stretchers, wheel chairs, PPE kits, sanitisers, among others.


"In these challenging times, we are trying to support the local community and the local authorities. The new medical facility will help support the local authorities and the people of the region with healthcare in the coming times, if the situation worsens. We hope for a steady recovery of the crisis and getting back to normalcy, said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India.


According to the company, after easing of the COVID-19 condition, the medical equipment will be donated to the Civil Hospital of Khed, and the assets from isolation wards will be donated to the tribal youth hostels.


The company has also directly supported by donating ventilators to a hospital, it said, adding, "Mercedes-Benz India will also support 1,600 families from Khed and Viman Nagar area (a locality in Pune near the airport). The company will provide them dry ration and cleaning kits."


This initiative will be executed through Mercedes-Benz India's existing partner NGOs, Shashwat Trust and Ashraya Initiatives for children and will secure the food and hygiene requirement for these families till the May.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Startups and investors join hands to launch Action COVID-19 Team (ACT) with Rs 100 Cr grants

Sindhu Kashyaap

Edtech startup upGrad appoints former BYJU's executive Arjun Mohan as India CEO

Press Trust of India

Equipping your team with the right tools for a more collaborative and productive remote working experience

Team YS

How a kitchen conundrum, led three techies to develop industry-winning computer vision platform used by the likes of Samsung and IFB

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Less of Made in China, and more of Make in India, say MSMEs
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startups and investors join hands to launch Action COVID-19 Team (ACT) with Rs 100 Cr grants

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: India's fiscal deficit may shoot up to 6.2 pc due to economic package

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Infosys Foundation partners with Narayana Health City to open quarantine facility

Press Trust of India

Onsitego launches fund to support service partners during coronavirus

Trisha Medhi

Coronavirus impact: Bounce founders forgo salary, employees take 20-60 pc pay cut

Team YS

These four women fought all the odds to fulfil their dreams

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru