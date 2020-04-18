This mini ICU will help doctors monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Healthtech startup RIoT Solutions, which builds respiratory monitoring systems, launched a mini ICU system to help monitor coronavirus patients.









Try these 10 apps to make meditation a part of your life and enhance your mental health as you quarantine during this pandemic.





Nearly a third of coronavirus deaths have been linked to ventilator-induced infections. Medtech startup InnAccel has built unique solutions to address this.





Founder and CEO of Ficting; Abhay Gupta

Kanpur-based startup Ficting creates and curates stories in the form of chat conversations along with the use of graphical images and music.





Niranjan Hiranandani, President of ASSOCHAM, speaks about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on MSMEs, as well as the road ahead for them.





Entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon's coVeed project is helping people to craft paper houses and pack them with provisions to donate to the needy.





The Reserve Bank of India said it will use all instruments to deal with the challenges posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus.





Sellers on Flipkart will receive strong financial backing as well as other infrastructure support to tide over the challenges.





