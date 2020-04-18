This mini ICU will help doctors monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Healthtech startup RIoT Solutions, which builds respiratory monitoring systems, launched a mini ICU system to help monitor coronavirus patients.

By Team YS
18th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A mini ICU system to monitor COVID-19 patients

RioT Solutions

Healthtech startup RIoT Solutions, which builds respiratory monitoring systems, launched a mini ICU system to help monitor coronavirus patients.


Apps to ensure mental wellbeing during coronavirus

WFH Mental Health


Try these 10 apps to make meditation a part of your life and enhance your mental health as you quarantine during this pandemic.


InnAccel’s can help save patients, frontline workers

InnAccel VAPCare

Nearly a third of coronavirus deaths have been linked to ventilator-induced infections. Medtech startup InnAccel has built unique solutions to address this.


This startup is making reading cool again 

Ficting

Founder and CEO of Ficting; Abhay Gupta

Kanpur-based startup Ficting creates and curates stories in the form of chat conversations along with the use of graphical images and music.


How can MSMEs recover from COVID-19 impact

Niranjan Hiranandani

Niranjan Hiranandani, President of ASSOCHAM, speaks about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on MSMEs, as well as the road ahead for them.


Fostering the spirit of co-existence during lockdown

coveed - lakshmi menon

Entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon's coVeed project is helping people to craft paper houses and pack them with provisions to donate to the needy.


RBI’s relief measures to tackle COVID-19 

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India said it will use all instruments to deal with the challenges posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus.


Flipkart goes all out to support sellers 

Flipkart

Sellers on Flipkart will receive strong financial backing as well as other infrastructure support to tide over the challenges.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How new technology in Data Science is impacting the life of Data Scientists

Kunal Jain

How these 5 startups are supporting the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Trisha Medhi

[Startup Bharat] With over 60 pc of users in small towns, how ShopX created a new digital retail model

Sampath Putrevu

This engineer brought The Kabadiwala online to solve India's waste disposal problem

Team YS
Daily Capsule
This mini ICU will help doctors monitor COVID-19 patients remotely
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How new technology in Data Science is impacting the life of Data Scientists

Kunal Jain

How brands can leverage unique communication tools during the COVID-19 pandemic

Anindita Gupta

Ravi Shankar @ 100: how this exhibition celebrates India’s pioneering global musician

Madanmohan Rao

How these 5 startups are supporting the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Trisha Medhi

[Jobs roundup] Join Dunzo in delivering essentials at people's doorsteps with these openings

Apurva P

[Matrix Moments] How coronavirus will continue to impact India’s fintech ecosystem

Salonie Ganju

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru