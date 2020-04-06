Coronavirus impact: Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops 28 pc to $48 billion in 2 months

The net worth of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani dropped 28 percent or $300 million a day for two months to $48 billion as on March 31 due to the massive correction in stock markets over coronavirus pandemic, a report said.

By Press Trust of India
6th Apr 2020
The net worth of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani dropped 28 percent or $300 million a day for two months to $48 billion as on March 31 due to the massive correction in stock markets, a report said on Monday.


The chairman and managing director of the diversified Reliance Industries saw his wealth decline to $19 billion, taking his global ranking down eight places to 17th, the Hurun Global Rich List said.


Other Indian businessmen who have seen a major drop in wealth include Gautam Adani, whose wealth eroded by $6 billion or 37 percent, HCL Technologies' Shiv Nadar ($5 billion or 26 percent), and banker Uday Kotak ($4 billion or 28 percent), it said.
Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

All the three have dropped off the top 100 list, leaving Ambani as the only Indian in the league.


The Indian market has corrected by 25 percent in the last two months as the economic costs and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on companies led to a sell off across the world.


India's top entrepreneurs have been hit by a 26 percent drop in the stock markets and a 5.2 percent drop in the value of the rupee compared with the US dollar. For Mukesh Ambani, it has been a perfect storm, with his wealth down 28 percent, Hurun Report India, Managing Director, Anas Rahman said.


Ambani is the second biggest wealth loser globally, after French fashion giant LVMH's chief executive Bernard Arnault, whose wealth dropped by 28 percent or $30 billion to $77 billion.


Berkshire Hathway's Warren Buffet also lost $19 billion of wealth in the last two months, to $83 billion, making it a smaller fall in percentage terms at 19 percent, the report said.


With hospitality coming under intense pressure due to the pandemic, shared economy platform Oyo Rooms' Ritesh Agarwal is no more a billionaire , the rich list said.


Others in the top-10 list of wealth losers also include Carlos Slim and family, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Michael Bloomberg, it said.


Amazon's Jeff Bezos continues to be the richest man in the world with a net worth of $131 billion, which has slid only by nine percent during the last two months and is followed by Bill Gates with a fortune of $91 billion (down 14 percent), Buffet and Arnault.


Chinese billionaires were among the few gainers in the last two months, and included promoters of video conferencing and pork meat producing companies, it said.


While India lost three rankings in the top-100 rankings, China added six billionaires in the league, it said.


(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

