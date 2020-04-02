Pristyn Care healthtech scales up its telemedicine practice to battle COVID-19

With India observing a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the routine process of going to one’s nearest doctor for a consultation has become difficult. To address these concerns, and reduce the burden on the Indian healthcare system, Pristyn Care has set up an end-to-end ecosystem of tele-medicine and COVID-19 testing.





The company has launched telemedicine through online consultations to address generic queries of cough, cold, fever, aches and pains, etc, and prescribes suitable treatment online. These online consultations will help people seek advice from experts without having to travel, thereby reducing the risk of exposure and spread.





Post initial consultations, the patients are assisted in getting diagnostic tests done and can also be redirected, if required, to in-house specialists across ENT, Gynaecology, Urology, Vascular and General Surgery departments.





The health-tech company has also established a control room for addressing any query related to COVID-19 through the dedicated helpline number 801 000 2266. The control room functions as per protocols of WHO and the Ministry of Health to profile high-risk segments of the population.





Founded in late 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care is a healthcare startup with a vision to provide a seamless surgical experience by offering patient-centric healthcare services. The brand offers treatments across General Surgery (Laser and Laparoscopic surgeries), Vascular surgeries, ENT, Gynaecology, and Urology.





Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care says, “Since people are unable to visit doctors, they resort to either self-diagnosing their symptoms or self-medicating, both of which can be detrimental to their health. We must inculcate the habit of consulting specialists for health issues. From online consultation to getting tested to providing hospitalisation, if required, we at Pristyn Care have developed a full stack of healthcare services to serve patients. So, anybody can call the helplines and reach out to our internal team of doctors for consultation.”

Partners





To combat COVID-19 pandemic, Pristyn Care has also partnered with over 50 laboratories across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad to conduct COVID-19 tests, authorised by the Government of India and The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).





The tests can be booked on the website or on call, post which an online doctor consultation would take place. Patients can provide samples at their nearest lab or certified phlebotomists can collect them from the patients' homes.





The report will be made available to the patients within 24-48 hours of the sample collection. This capability will act as the first line of defence, helping curb overcrowding at hospitals and clinics.





Pristyn Care has over 80 clinics and 350 partner hospitals across 17 cities (seven Tier-I and 10 Tier-II cities), with General Physicians and surgeons who have expertise across the various fields of medicine. It has a presence in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad as well as Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Patna, and Bhubaneswar.





The healthtech company has successfully treated over 30,000 patients to date.









Elective Surgeries





While the world’s healthcare system is overwhelmed with COVID-19, regular patients also require care. Patients suffering from gallbladder and kidney stones, piles, fissure, fistula etc may not be able to postpone their elective surgeries for long.





Pristyn Care specialises in elective surgeries with over 100 senior surgeons on board and partners with over 250 hospitals pan-India. The startup treats them using minimally invasive surgical techniques at lower costs so that patients do not incur any additional financial burden of getting the treatment done outside government hospitals.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)