Startup Buddy acquires Boudhik Ventures to strengthen global patent services

Startup Buddy, a Gurugram-based startup advisory services venture that serves early-stage businesses, on Monday announced that it has acquired Boudhik Ventures in a cash and stock deal.

Post-acquisition, Boudhik will continue to run as a separate brand under Startup Buddy, the company said. Boudhik Ventures founders Vivek Dahiya and Saurabh Trivedi will join the Startup Buddy team as part of the deal, it added.

In a release, Startup Buddy stated that the acquisition will allow it to provide all kinds of IPR services to its clients including trademarks, copyrights, patents, etc.

Amit Singal, Co-founder of Startup Buddy said,

“This collaboration is really going to create new opportunities for startup companies where they can get everything under one roof”.





Boudhik Ventures Founders (L-R): Saurabh Trivedi and Vivek Dahiya





“Boudhik by Startup Buddy” will assist startups, institutions, SMEs, and indigenous companies in building intellectual property portfolios across the globe, it claims, which will not only accelerate the growth of companies but will help them collaborate with local partners in other countries swiftly.





Founded in April 2018, Boudhik Ventures had invested in startups such as eBikeGo, Mera Cashier and GLOB Study Overseas etc and have been mentoring/supporting various startups.





Saurabh Trivedi, Co-founder of Boudhik Ventures said,





“Successful collaboration depends on learning to understand expertise, value proposition, interest, and most importantly the work culture of each other. We have seen this with Startup Buddy since many years and are glad to become a part of the Startup Buddy team as Advisor."

Vivek Dahiya, Co-founder of Boudhik Ventures added,

“We sailed in different boats with different expertise for many years. Now it's time to combine the efforts and beat the storm. Soon, we will be spreading our wings to other parts of the world to collaborate with similar outfits for the benefit of startups associated with us today as well as in future.”

Founded in 2015 by chartered accountants Manish Aggarwal and Amit Singal, Startup Buddy provides services ranging from incorporation, accounting, taxation, payroll, marketing, legal and secretarial compliance to startups in India and abroad. It is also working with various funds to provide deal structuring, advisory, due diligence, and legal services.





Startup Buddy's founders recently launched Fluid Ventures, an early stage SEBI-approved startup fund to invest in both B2B and B2C ventures.





(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)