Truecaller launches software development kit SDK 2.0 for Android app developers in India

Truecaller has launched version 2.0 of its Software Development Kit (SDK) for Android developers. Using Truecaller SDK 2.0, developers and startups can now offer seamless phone number verification services on their Android apps for non-Truecaller app users via missed call functionality.





This is in addition to already existing functionality of SDK where developers can instantly verify users with their Truecaller credentials on their apps.





The latest version will eliminate the hassle of generating OTP through SMS, which is typically a source of inconvenience for both developers as well as app users. Developers can access the latest version SDK 2.0 from Truecaller’s global developer portal.





Priyam Bose, Global Head of Developer Platform and Relations at Truecaller, said, “At Truecaller, we are focused on providing a frictionless experience to users and third-party app developer partners alike. With Truecaller SDK 2.0 roll out, it will enable android app developers to verify all their app users in a seamless and trusted manner via phone number as the identifier – as a result, achieving higher verification and growth rates for their apps. We are rolling out this version of the SDK starting with India. In future, we would explore extending this to other markets globally.’’





Most of the new apps and services being built for emerging markets are moving towards using mobile numbers as a key identifier. Using Truecaller’s SDK 2.0, the app developer can easily verify the mobile number, which allows for a faster, smoother and enhanced app onboarding experience for the user.





Rishikesh SR, Co-founder, Rapido, said, "No mobile identity toolkit is simpler than Truecaller SDK. It was quick to set up and we could go live within a day. We observed that it helped us in reducing user drop-offs and increasing our install-to-signup ratio by over 12 percent, thus positively impacting our overall ride bookings. With the mass scale that Truecaller has, I strongly recommend using Truecaller SDK to every mobile-first company out there.”





Until now, Truecaller SDK only allowed developers globally to verify phone number based on identities of existing and registered Truecaller users on third party apps. It did this using their Truecaller account credentials in a one-tap, instant and consent-based flow. The latest version of the SDK will now enable them to additionally verify non-Truecaller app users as well using a missed call. This process doesn’t incur any verification costs, as the verification services provided by Truecaller SDK are free for all app developers. Missed call based verification is known to deliver better conversion and success rates as compared to the traditional SMS-based OTPs.

Bapu Kota, SVP Engineering, Dailyhunt, said, "Truecaller SDK was our first choice, as we looked to extend a mobile number based sign-in option to our users. Integration was quick and smooth, with just a few lines of code. Overall user experience remained seamless, since the one-step verification completes instantly, without any dependency on SMS or a missed call for existing Truecaller users. For the rest, the SDK supports the ability to complete verification via a missed call or SMS."