Coronavirus: Uber to provide grants worth Rs 20Cr by end of week to driver-partners

Ride-hailing major Uber said it expects to provide grants worth Rs 20 crore by the end of the week to its driver-partners to support them amid the coronavirus lockdown.





It has already reached out to 55,000 driver-partners through its Uber Care Driver Fund.





Earlier this month, Uber had announced a relief package of Rs 25 crore.









"We are continuing to disburse (the funds) and we will be close to Rs 20 crores by end of this week," Uber India and South Asia's Head of Central Operations, Pavan Vaish, told PTI.





Uber set up the fund with an initial commitment of Rs 25 crore to support its drivers during the lockdown, which has restricted mobility only to essential personnel, thereby leaving thousands of Ola and Uber driver-partners without any source of income.





In response to Uber's appeal to raise funds, over 23,000 Uber riders and employees have already contributed Rs 2.15 crore, while NGOs and corporations have donated an additional Rs 4.28 crore.





The fund was created in partnership with Give India and Samhita to directly transfer grants into the accounts of thousands of driver-partners to enable them to meet immediate and essential family needs.





Uber aims to raise a total of Rs 50 crore for its fund through contributions from its employees, riders, CSR funds and citizens through a partnership with Milaap, a crowdfunding organisation.