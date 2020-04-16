How Voylla scaled their business using AWS

Incepted in 2013, Voylla is a fashion jewellery portal with a robust online and retail presence with more than 250 stores across India. The company offers high quality, crafted jewellery at affordable price points that is designed in a contemporary fashion, but rooted in traditional arts and crafts.





“When we saw that we were going to scale, AWS was the obvious choice as the support system it provided, be it in terms of startup credits and the responsive team support, AWS helped us to get on the cloud in a matter of days,” said Jagrati Shringi, head of Technology at Voylla.





With the help of the services offered by AWS, Voylla first began to grow on the online segment before expanding on the marketplace segment, and finally foraying into retail expansion.





“My journey from AWS has been tremendously successful from a technology standpoint. From not knowing anything about web services to being able to create such a scalable infrastructure, and share it with many fledgling startups: That is the beauty of AWS, and I recommend anyone to try the platform,” said Jagrati.

Watch to find out how AWS helped Voylla not only with their technology needs but also business needs and helped them to scale.