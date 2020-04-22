Coronavirus: Wow! Momo launches grocery arm to deliver essentials

Wow! Momo Foods, which operates two quick service restaurant brands Wow! Momo and Wow! China has launched grocery arm Wow! Momo Essential Services amid the coronavirus pandemic.





The initiative is aimed at helping citizens with the supply of essentials as the strict lockdown continues in India.













The company has partnered with ITC, Nestle, Emami and P&G to drive the initiative across the country. All deliveries are being done through the Swiggy Grocery platform, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Its association with Haldiram will manage the deliveries in the country’s eastern belt.





The services are going live in Kolkata on Thursday and in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai by Friday, Wow! Momo CEO and Co-founder Sagar Daryani told YourStory.





They will be serviced by 60 Wow! Momo outlets. In the second phase, the brand will extend its services to Bhubaneswar and Mumbai and ramp up the count of servicing outlets to 100. The grocery arm is being managed by more than 2,800 employees, the company said.





Here is a look at what customers will be able to order from Wow! Momo Essential Services from the Swiggy app’s grocery section –





Daily Needs and Cravings: Eggs, bread, milk, Sunbean Coffee, Goodwyn Tea, Maggi noodles, Sunfeast Yumfills, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, Sunfeast Farmlite, etc.





Grains/Ghee/Oil/Salt/Sugar: Aashirwad atta, Aashirvaad Svasti ghee, Aashirvaad salt and Emami edible oils- mustard, sunflower and soyabean.





Beverages and Snacks: Wild Vitamin drinks, Redbull, Pepsi, and ITC Nectars (juices), Sunfeast Wonderz Milk, Fabelle chocolates, Haldiram Bhujiya.





Ready to Eat: Kitchens of India ready-to-eat products.





Utilities: Savlon soap, Vivel soap, Fiama hand wash, Savlon sanitiser, Savlon, Fiama shower gel, Nimyle floor cleaner, diapers, Whisper sanitary napkins, and Gillette shaving range etc.





Food delivery unicorn Swiggy has been expanding its delivery of groceries and essentials, with the current count standing at over 125 cities across the country. The services are fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands.





Swiggy has already partnered with several brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla, and several other city-specific stores, to supply branded essential products and food items.





Earlier this month, Swiggy competitor and fellow unicorn Zomato too entered the hyperlocal grocery delivery space with Zomato Market. Since the lockdown, every delivery player has shifted its focus on supplying essentials, including pizza chain Dominos.