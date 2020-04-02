Coronavirus: Zomato launches Gold Support Fund to support restaurant workers

In a bid to support millions of restaurant workers of the food industry who are facing the possibility of losing their livelihoods due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Zomato on Thursday announced the launch of a Gold Support Fund.





With this initiative, all proceeds from the purchase of Zomato Gold annual memberships in April will go towards supporting restaurant housekeepers, cooks and servers as well as their families in these uncertain times, the company said.





As a token of gratitude, all users who purchase the Gold annual subscription during this month will get a two-year membership (instead of one year) at no additional cost, it added.









“Restaurants workers who function day in and out in order to render a great food experience are one of the most significant factors behind the restaurant industry’s success. It is disheartening to see the industry which has grown to drive tremendous employment opportunities in recent years, struggling to sustain,” said Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder and COO, Zomato.





He added,





“Zomato has always worked towards connecting passionate restaurateurs with millions of potential customers. Today, we must use our scale to stand by our partners in need in these testing times. We are starting this initiative in India and the UAE and hope to support as many restaurants as we can.”





In a statement, the foodtech unicorn stated that Zomato Gold membership will be available at Rs 1,200 limited to the month of April. It can be purchased or renewed from the Zomato app and website.





In order to serve its consumers during the current coronavirus lockdown, the Gurugram-based startup has also entered the grocery delivery segment with Zomato Market. This service will focus on doorstep delivery of groceries across Delhi, Punjab, and Kerala. The launch was confirmed by Congress MP and lawmaker Shashi Tharoor through a tweet yesterday.





