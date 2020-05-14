Of 100 profile views, female user likes only 4, skips 96, says dating app QuackQuack

QuackQuack announced in a statement that it has crossed nine million Indian users on its dating app.

By Press Trust of India
14th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Out of 100 profile views, a male user likes 35 profiles and skips 65 while a female user likes only four and skips 96 profiles, according to an internal survey conducted during the lockdown period by dating app QuackQuack to review consumer behaviour.


A male user chats with 10 user profiles while a woman user does so with 25 user profiles on an average basis, noted the survey, which also revealed that about 60 per cent users who create profiles upload their photos, while 40 per cent are apprehensive and are not comfortable in exercising that option.
What Made Tinder More Successful?
Also Read

Best Dating Apps in 2020: Indian Dating Apps Added


A male user logs in almost 20 times in a day, while a female user logs in 26 times a day into their profile, said the dating platform specially dedicated to Indian singles.


QuackQuack announced in a statement that it has crossed nine million Indian users on its dating app.


The platform said it took just 97 days to reach the mark of nine million from eight million users. It added 3.6 million users in the last one year. On a daily basis, it is on-boarding around 18,000 new users on its platform since the lockdown was announced, the statement said.


Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Ravi Mittal, Founder of QuackQuack stated said, “QuackQuack was built with an idea to cater to the Indian masses and help them find that special someone in their lives. Today, when we look back, it’s been a heck of a ride for us. The journey from being a new concept in the market to one of the leading dating platforms in India is quite humbling.”


Established in the year 2010, the dating app is specially built for Indian singles and claims 15 million chat exchanged per month.


About 40 percent of the QuackQuack users come from Metropolitan cities and 60 percent from Tier II and Tier III cities, it added.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Five emerging startup opportunities in insurtech in a post-COVID-19 world

Monica Jasuja

[Funding alert] Gurugram-based Intello Labs raises $5.9M in Series A round from Saama Capital, others

Sampath Putrevu

Meet the Mavericks: Three founders who are repackaging ticket booking, trucking and apparels for modern-day consumers

Apoorva Puranik

MakeMyTrip partners with hotels to launch online gourmet delivery service

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Inside the world's largest untapped internet market — India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Five emerging startup opportunities in insurtech in a post-COVID-19 world

Monica Jasuja

UN economic experts hail India's 'impressive' stimulus package to revive economy hit by coronavirus

Press Trust of India

MakeMyTrip partners with hotels to launch online gourmet delivery service

Press Trust of India

Venture investments decline 73 pc to $881 M in April: Report

Press Trust of India

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown

Press Trust of India

Global trade fell 3pc in first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19: UN

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru