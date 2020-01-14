Long gone those days when your friends were only the people around you. But now the world is smaller with a smartphone in your hand. Finding the right match can be a tough stint amidst the crowd. If you are a party person or have enough time to hand out, you might have a chance to meet new people and connect with them. But, what if you live a busy lifestyle and can’t get enough time to look for your special one.





Online dating trend has been tremendously increasing among the generation. Because people like to have digital meetups first before getting started with a relationship. When the search for a perfect mate is not easy, why not use these amazing dating apps.





There are plenty of free and paid dating applications in India that makes it a daunting task to select the best ones. The number of online dating app users are expected to be increased from 33.9 million to 37.5 million in a few years. With the facts dating app development is also on a rise.





Now, the whole dating world is at your fingertips. Though, all you need to find the right app for you. While making this list of best dating apps in India, We have considered several factors including profile verification, privacy, and security. So, you can download any of these dating apps without thinking much.

Here’s the list of BEST 10 Dating Apps in India

Tinder

Tinder is the most popular dating app in India with a rapidly growing user base. It asks you to signup using your Facebook account and fetches basic profile along with your interest. Then it uses the same data to show you profiles with similar interests.





You have the option to swipe right if you like someone or swipe left if you do not like them. If two people like each other on Tinder, it becomes a match and you get an option to chat in person.





Tinder is a complete game of your looks as the profile swipes are based on your profile photos. And profile details are secondary. After Tinder, there are many dating apps, claiming to be the best alternate of Tinder but not really.





Tinder has two plans: a free account and a premium account. In a free account, there are limited wipes while in a premium account unlimited swipes and many more features are available.

Happn

Happn is a local dating app with a location-based matching concept. With Happn, you can connect with people, who just passed by you in real life. If you had a glance at someone and found them attractive, you can easily search for them on Happn. You can like any of the profiles that show up, and if the feeling is mutual, the app gives you the option to connect. Paid options offer the ability to “Say Hi” to other profiles, which includes notification, as well as the ability to see profiles that have liked you.





So, this app is not purely based on photos. You are most likely to meet someone you liked with the first appearance but could not get the courage to talk in person.





This profile also allows the making of a basic profile with multiple photos. But seeing someone at a random place and then having a chance to date him/her makes this app different and interesting.

Bumble

Bumble sets itself apart from all the other dating services crowding the app store by requiring women to make the first move once a match is made. For same-gender matches, either person can initiate the conversation first. it's the only app that clearly states plainly and prominently that it prohibits pornographic material, requires its users to respect one another, and has a code of conduct in place specifically to make it a safe and friendly place. If you’re a woman and you hate being the first person to initiate a conversation, then Bumble definitely isn’t for you.

Hinge

Hinge is the best alternate of Tinder, as it is a lot like Tinder. It has a few more interesting features which are missing in Tinder, that makes it better. It connects people based on their common interests and makes a prospective pair. It asks a few questions from the user to identify their interests in a fun way. It creates a timeline of your interests and photos and allows people to see your timeline. People can like anything posted on your timeline. The app shows you how many people have liked you, but it also tells you what they liked about you, making it easy to start a conversation.

OkCupid

OkCupid is another one of the biggest names in the dating biz, with years of history and experience to pull from. After creating a username, you’ll start your OkCupid journey by filling out a very long profile, which you can link to your Instagram account. You can answer questions, giving both your answer and what you’d like your potential match’s answer to be. This creates a percentile score that reflects compatibility between users. You can also choose to make your answers public and note how important they are to you, so prospective matches can see for themselves how compatible you’re likely to be.





If that is too much for you to share you can tap on the “quickmatch” option, which restricts the results to photos only.

Coffee Meets Bagel

After setting up your profile and interests, Coffee Meets Bagel will send you a few matched suggestions as ‘bagels of the day’. Within 24 hours, you can decide to connect or reject the bagel. If you put on your interest in a bagel and they have liked you back then you can start a conversation. The conversation with your bagel will expire after eight days.





Also, to use added features of the application, you can earn beans by purchasing them or referral downloads or consistent logins.





There are a few filters in the application which allows smart sorting based on religion, ethnicity and more.

TrulyMadly

TrulyMadly is one of the most preferred free Indian dating apps. It is also an alternative of Tinder with a few similar features. It performs profile verification very seriously. It asks for a user’s identity proof documents when setting up a profile and making it live. It also displays the trust scores based on the verification. The profile can be trusted based on its trust score. In case of any doubt about a profile, it can be easily traced by TrulyMadly. You can either like or reject a profile. When the other person likes you back, you can start a conversation.





With tight verification, there are no chances of creating a fake profile. No one can take a screenshot of your photos or download them. So, your photos are also safe.

Tantan

Tantan, the most under-rated dating app in India. It is the best option to get more matches and connections. It is developed by a Chinese company and continuously becoming popular in India with an increasing number of Indian users. Tantan is a Chinese alternate of Tinder in India with a similar user interface. The chances of getting the right match on Tantan are slightly high when compared to other dating apps. But, it lacks quality and potential matches. Although, this can be corrected by applying sorting filters according to your preferences.





Tantan also offers its premium & paid version to get more exposure and likes. Apart from free services, it offers a VIP badge at a very low price with features like:

5 Super Likes per day

Change location

Unlimited likes





Badoo

Badoo is an extensively used dating application with more than 400 million users across the globe. It has a few Tinder-like features with more options for setting preferences and interests. Badoo finds the prospective matches with the help of user preferences.





You need to create a Badoo account using an email address. Your social media accounts can be connected with your Badoo profile. To verify the profile, it asks for phone verification from the user. After that, you can upload your photos on the profile.





Badoo dating app also has an option called “near me” that displays a list of all users near your location. It offers a live streaming feature where you can get live on a video chat that can be joined by other users. Also, you can send virtual gifts to your matches.





If you are looking for a dating app that works well in India, you can also try Badoo.

Woo

Woo is the dating app that focuses on only well-educated professionals. It offers voice intro, Tag Search, Questions & answers, and Direct Messaging features. This app even offers a voice call option. So, girls can do voice calls without sharing the numbers. It never shares the name, number or location of women.

It also uses the same kind of like or dislike a profile by swiping left or right. If both like each other’s profile, it’s a match. After a match, two can talk.





There is a limit of profile per day you can check but Subscribing to Woo Plus gives you access to skipped profiles and also check who visited your profile. The subscription also unlocks Woo Globe.





There are many dating apps available in the market. But an interactive, attractive and responsive app wins hearts.