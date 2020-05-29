Wipro appoints Capgemini’s Thierry Delaporte as new CEO and MD

Wipro, one of the leading technology services company from India, has announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD).





Thierry, who was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board, comes in place of Abidali Neemuchwala, who had already announced his intention to step down. Thierry will take over effective July 6.





Thierry Delaporte, new CEO and MD of Wipro

The new CEO will be based in Paris and will report to Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji.





Thierry has held several leadership roles at Capgemini, which include that of the CEO of the global financial services strategic business unit, and head of all global service lines. He also oversaw Capgemini’s India operations.





“I am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and Managing Director of the company. Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.





Rishad will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company until July 5.





Commenting on his appointment, Thierry Delaporte said,





“I am deeply honored to be invited to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Rishad, the Board, senior leadership, and the hugely talented employees of Wipro to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders.”

Thierry has a Bachelor’s degree in Economy and Finance from Sciences Po Paris and a Masters in Law from Sorbonne University.





Meanwhile, Wipro also announced the appointment of Deepak M Satwalekar as independent member to its Board of Directors for five years effective July 1, 2020.





Deepak has been the Managing Director of HDFC Ltd, and subsequently the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd. He has also been a consultant to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).