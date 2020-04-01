Coronavirus: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commits Rs 1,125 Cr to combat COVID-19

Wipro group joins the list of other leading corporates to have made financial contributions towards combating the deadly coronavirus.

By Thimmaya Poojary
1st Apr 2020
Wipro Limited, Wipro Enterprises, and the Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.


Wipro joins the list of other leading corporates like Tata, Reliance, Infosys, Bharti, and others to have made financial contributions towards combating the deadly coronavirus.


In a joint statement, they said that these resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society.


Azim Premji

Wipro Founding Chairman Azim Premji

It added that integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focussed on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the coronavirus outbreak and treating those affected by it.


“These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1,600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country. These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro,” the statement said.

 

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1,000 crore. These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation.


The statement also noted, "Modern global society has not confronted a crisis of this magnitude and type. The Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro believe that we must all work together to not only deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact, particularly on the disadvantaged, but also learn from these extraordinary times, to develop a more resilient global community, based on justice, equity, humaneness, and ecological sustainability."


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

