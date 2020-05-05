Coronavirus: Bounce to sanitise police bikes in Bengaluru and Hyderabad with antimicrobial solution

Bike-sharing soonicorn Bounce has announced it will be disinfecting and sanitising police bikes in Bengaluru and Hyderabad with a long-lasting antimicrobial solution to ensure the safety of the police personnel.





Bounce is using the same treatment on its 20,000 scooters to ensure these vehicles are 100 percent safe for usage during the lockdown period. The treatment is not harmful for people, and will keep the bikes disinfected for a period of three months.





Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-founder of Bounce, said in a press statement, “I believe that mobility is a fundamental right and enables people to get access to their livelihoods. During these testing times, when public transport can’t be used, Bounce scooters, which are for self-ride, are safer compared to most other alternatives. They are also affordable and can be the most viable alternate public transport.”





Bounce founders: (from left) Varun Agni, Anil Giri and Vivekananda Hallekere





While the lockdown has been extended across the country, there are some ease in restrictions, and two-wheelers have been allowed to ply in a few states. Currently, Bounce is offering its bikes on a monthly rental model for people to have access to scooters for essential services.





The dockless service will resume in Bengaluru and Hyderabad once the nation-wide lockdown is lifted.





Isha Pant, IPS, DCP Command Center, Bangalore city, said, “The Police are most exposed under vulnerable conditions as they frontline the battle against COVID-19. We are happy to work with Bounce, which has taken up the initiative to ensure sanitisation of our vehicles. With this step, we can protect the health of our staff as they try to contain the pandemic with their untiring efforts."





The antimicrobial treatment solution can deeply sanitise surfaces, killing 99.9 percent germs. It has proven to be effective on droplet-based virus, including SARS. The solution uses patented raw material from AEGIS, USA. It can kill and does not let the virus to spread through any surfaces that otherwise can host germs and viruses from a few hours to a few days.





The statement further said the treatment polymerises (bonds) to any surface, resulting in a strong, durable, invisible, and effective barrier, with a long history of safe use. The eco-friendly solution will not rub off or migrate onto the skin, and is durable even after multiple washings. Bounce will implement the disinfection process in phases, once the lockdown is lifted across the country.





Bounce had also announced the launch of ScooterHero to aid the movement of frontline workers like healthcare workers, civic authorities, and delivery partners. Individual two-wheeler owners can sign-up on scooterhero.bounceshare.com and enlist their idle two-wheelers to be used for movement by the frontline workers.