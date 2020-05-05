How coronavirus will change consumer behaviour forever

Kallol Banerjee, Co-founder of Rebel Foods, reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has hit India’s QSR industry, and more.

By Team YS
5th May 2020
Coronavirus will change consumer behaviour

Rebel Foods

Kallol Banerjee, Co-founder of Rebel Foods, reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has hit India's QSR industry, and more.


How Ninjacart is connecting farmers and consumers

Ninjacart

Vasudevan Chinnathambi, Co-founder, Ninjacart

Ninjacart’s new initiative, Harvest the Farms, connects farmers struggling to sell fresh produce amid the coronavirus lockdown. 


Connecting local vendors with residents amid lockdown

ADDA CEO

Bengaluru-based apartment management startup ADDA has opened up its services marketplace Discover to let vendors and residents transact for essential services.


Silicon Valley startup to help India fight COVID-19

lotadata founder and ceo apurva kumar

Apurva Kumar, Founder and CEO of Silicon Valley-based LOTaDATA, has offered the services of his startup for free to help India fight COVID-19.


Why a surgeon, CA, and techie launched a healthcare startup

Prameya Health

Founders of Prameya Health

Prameya Health focusses on building healthy communities through tailored programmes for cancer and other lifestyle diseases.


Started with Rs 30,000, Lavish is clocking Rs 20 lakh revenue

Lavish

Aarushi, Founder & Director, Lavish

Lavish was started by Aarushi in 2017. Today, 95 percent of the brand’s business comes from international markets, including the US, Italy, and Denmark.


PE giant Silver Lake takes Reliance Jio closer to IPO

Ambani - RIL

Mukesh Ambani (Source: Facebook)

Reliance Jio has earned its second foreign investment in two weeks. Analysts believe this is the company's pre-IPO stage, and a few more equity deals could be coming up.


How coronavirus will change consumer behaviour forever
