How coronavirus will change consumer behaviour forever

Kallol Banerjee, Co-founder of Rebel Foods, reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has hit India’s QSR industry, and more.





Vasudevan Chinnathambi, Co-founder, Ninjacart

Ninjacart’s new initiative, Harvest the Farms, connects farmers struggling to sell fresh produce amid the coronavirus lockdown.





Bengaluru-based apartment management startup ADDA has opened up its services marketplace Discover to let vendors and residents transact for essential services.





Apurva Kumar, Founder and CEO of Silicon Valley-based LOTaDATA, has offered the services of his startup for free to help India fight COVID-19.





Founders of Prameya Health

Prameya Health focusses on building healthy communities through tailored programmes for cancer and other lifestyle diseases.





Aarushi, Founder & Director, Lavish

Lavish was started by Aarushi in 2017. Today, 95 percent of the brand’s business comes from international markets, including the US, Italy, and Denmark.





Mukesh Ambani (Source: Facebook)

Reliance Jio has earned its second foreign investment in two weeks. Analysts believe this is the company's pre-IPO stage, and a few more equity deals could be coming up.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!