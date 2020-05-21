Zomato, Swiggy launches home delivery of alcohol, start from Ranchi

The service went live in Ranchi on thursday and plan to expand it to other cities going forward.

By Trisha Medhi
21st May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Foodtech unicorns Swiggy and Zomato has enabled online processing and home delivery of alcohol through the ‘Wine Shops’ category on its app. The service went live in Ranchi on thursday and plan to expand it to other cities going forward.


Speaking about the introduction of the category, Anuj Rathi, VP - Products, Swiggy, said,


“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Swiggy has relentlessly worked to solve customer pain points and support local governments in every way possible. By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing.”
Zomato , Swiggy
Also Read

Coronavirus impact: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees, announces new way forward


To ensure safe delivery of alcohol and in compliance with applicable laws, Swiggy has introduced measures such as mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete deliveries. Customers can complete their instant age verification by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie which the platform will use for authentication using an AI-powered system.


All orders will carry a unique OTP which needs to be provided by the customer at the time of delivery. There is also a capping on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state law.


The service will be launched in other major cities in Jharkhand within a week, Swiggy said in a statement.


In similar vein, Zomato said it will go live in seven other cities in Jharkhand over the next couple of days.

"With due permissions and licences in place, we are starting home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand. We believe that a technology-enabled home delivery-based solution can enable responsible consumption of alcohol as well as provide an option that's safer and promotes social distancing," a Zomato spokesperson said in a statement.


(Additional inputs sourced from PTI)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man behind Ludo King, which has smashed all mobile gaming records

Rashi Varshney

Over 70 pc companies likely to continue work-from-home policy for next 6 months: Survey

Press Trust of India

Startup Bharat: This Dehradun-based video conferencing platform is taking on Zoom, Google Meet

Rashi Varshney

Amazon India launches food delivery service; starts with Bengaluru

Team YS
Daily Capsule
This angel network sees new investment opportunities amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Technology Development Board provides financial support to six startups helping prevent COVID-19

Debolina Biswas

Bank, NBFC stocks tumble after RBI decision to extend moratorium on loan repayments

Press Trust of India

GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to be in negative: RBI Guv

Press Trust of India

RBI extends moratorium on loans for another 3 months till August

Press Trust of India

RBI slashes benchmark lending rate by 40 bps

Press Trust of India

Paytm records 4x growth in payments made to merchants during lockdown

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India