Coronavirus updates for May 10

Though India's coronavirus case count crossed 64,000, no cases have been reported in 10 states and Union Territories in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, the states have been provided with 72 lakh N95 face masks and 36 lakh PPE kits.





The Prime Minister is going to hold the fifth interact with chief ministers on May 11, with the focus on the worst-hit states. According to officials, the discussion will revolve around the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown.





Karnataka saw the biggest spike of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, with the state reporting 53 people testing positive and taking the total count to 847. Delhi asked government and private health facilities to ensure that there is no delay in the reporting of the daily death toll. One week after Tripura declared the state coronavirus-free, it has seen a spike of 130 new cases.





The number of COVID-19 cases across the world crossed 4.1 million, with over 280,000 reported deaths, according to Worldometer. Chinese authorities are reporting a second wave of coronavirus infections, as Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported its first infection in weeks. The Swedish government, which refused to impose restrictions, has apologised for the high death rate of the elderly in the country. A rise in new infections in Germany has raised concerns even though the country saw protests calling for the restrictions to be lifted quicker.





Amid the coronavirus lockdown when the delivery of smartphones has been halted, take a look at these latest premium devices if you are looking to upgrade, or buy a new smartphone.





In this special podcast episode, Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce; Abhiraj Bhal of Urban Company; Suman Gopalan of Freshworks; and Girish Menon of Swiggy talk about how the startup ecosystem in India is responding to the COVID-19 situation.





Would-be mothers should read up about the risk factors associated with mental health, and the ways to identify distress and seeking help. It is also important to limit the exposure to COVID-19 related news and maintain physical and psychological hygiene.





This is the PM's fifth interaction with the CMs after the outbreak of COVID-19; the video conference will begin at 3 pm on Monday.