Coronavirus updates for May 24

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Team YS
24th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 133,000, with over one-third of the cases in Maharashtra alone. The state reported its biggest single-day spike with more than 3,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours. India saw the highest spike of 6767 cases and 147 deaths in the last 24 hours.


The Ministry of Health issued guidelines for domestic travellers, including 14-day quarantine for symptomatic passengers, use of Aarogya Setu app, and environmental sanitation. Maharashtra has allowed 25 flights to land and depart to and from Mumbai from tomorrow. According to the Delhi government, those passengers showing symptoms will have to undergo paid institutional quarantine, while those asymptomatic don't have to undergo either institutional or self-quarantine.


As the number of worldwide cases crosses 5.4 million, France has asked its citizens to avoid travelling abroad with Paris still under a "red zone". Russia reports its highest spike in daily coronavirus cases despite most of the country being under lockdown since March 30. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced a 24-hour lockdown to avoid gathering of crowds to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.


Coronavirus outbreak effects the three states of human life that can be mitigated with blockchain technology
Also Read

Coronavirus: Domestic flights to resume on Monday; several states issue SOP for passengers


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


Learning in quarantine: These edtech startups raised funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic


With schools and colleges remaining shut, a lot of edtech startup raised funding, as the demand for their services peaked during the lockdown period.


[Podcast] The state of the VC ecosystem amidst the COVID-19 crisis


On the ground view of the state of the VC ecosystem in India amidst the COVID-19 situation and what to expect for the road ahead.


How the coronavirus pandemic is re-shaping education


Making students independent in actions and thoughts, becoming reflective, to become more of a self-learner and understand self-strength is going to accelerate the educational journey for each student going forward.


Coronavirus: Domestic flights to resume on Monday; several states issue SOP for passengers


Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh have announced respective quarantine measures for passengers arriving at the state's airports.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JioMart launches in 200 locations as Reliance takes on Bigbasket, Amazon, others in ecommerce

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Domestic flights to resume on Monday; several states issue SOP for passengers

Press Trust of India

This ecommerce startup is transforming retail experience for rural kiranas

Vishal Krishna

Amazon India opens up 50,000 temporary jobs

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
How Amazon India is coping with the coronavirus crisis, reveals its HR Director
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Domestic flights to resume on Monday; several states issue SOP for passengers

Press Trust of India

JioMart launches in 200 locations as Reliance takes on Bigbasket, Amazon, others in ecommerce

Sohini Mitter

The week that was - From industry behemoths Unacademy and MakeMyTrip, to the story of a serial entrepreneur

Vishal Krishna

Zaggle partners with Visa to launch payment solutions for SMEs, startups

Press Trust of India

Now is the time for startups to look internally and see what can be improved, says Anisha Singh, Founding-Partner, She Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

How the coronavirus pandemic is re-shaping education

Shilpa Potnis

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India