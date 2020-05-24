Coronavirus updates for May 24

The number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 133,000, with over one-third of the cases in Maharashtra alone. The state reported its biggest single-day spike with more than 3,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours. India saw the highest spike of 6767 cases and 147 deaths in the last 24 hours.





The Ministry of Health issued guidelines for domestic travellers, including 14-day quarantine for symptomatic passengers, use of Aarogya Setu app, and environmental sanitation. Maharashtra has allowed 25 flights to land and depart to and from Mumbai from tomorrow. According to the Delhi government, those passengers showing symptoms will have to undergo paid institutional quarantine, while those asymptomatic don't have to undergo either institutional or self-quarantine.





As the number of worldwide cases crosses 5.4 million, France has asked its citizens to avoid travelling abroad with Paris still under a "red zone". Russia reports its highest spike in daily coronavirus cases despite most of the country being under lockdown since March 30. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced a 24-hour lockdown to avoid gathering of crowds to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Learning in quarantine: These edtech startups raised funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic





With schools and colleges remaining shut, a lot of edtech startup raised funding, as the demand for their services peaked during the lockdown period.





[Podcast] The state of the VC ecosystem amidst the COVID-19 crisis





On the ground view of the state of the VC ecosystem in India amidst the COVID-19 situation and what to expect for the road ahead.





How the coronavirus pandemic is re-shaping education





Making students independent in actions and thoughts, becoming reflective, to become more of a self-learner and understand self-strength is going to accelerate the educational journey for each student going forward.





Coronavirus: Domestic flights to resume on Monday; several states issue SOP for passengers





Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh have announced respective quarantine measures for passengers arriving at the state's airports.