Coronavirus updates for May 28

As the number of coronavirus cases cross 163,000, Centre says an estimated 23 lakh people were in quarantine facilities across the country. While over 6,000 fresh cases were reported across India for the seventh straight day, recovery rate improved to 42 percent.





In a heartwarming story, a Delhi farmer sponsored air tickets for 10 of his migrant workers for them to reach home. The Supreme Court has asked Centre and states to furnish plans on transporting migrants and has also ordered that no migrant workers shall be charged any fare for rail or road transport. Around 91 lakh migrant workers have been transported to their home states through Shramik specials, according to Centre. According to the World Bank, an estimated 12 million Indians have been pushed into 'extreme poverty' as a result of the pandemic's economic impact.





Meanwhile, different states are taking different measures to combat the pandemic. Karnataka has reduced the number of flights arriving in the state from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Odisha Police is mobilising drones to enforce social distancing and face mask norms in Bhubaneswar. Five new containment zones have sprung up in Delhi as the national capital saw its highest single-day spike of 792 fresh cases.





COVID-19 cases across the world crossed 5.8 million, according to Worldometer. More than 100,000 people have succumbed to coronavirus-related complications in the US, as the country accounts for 30 percent of the worldwide infections. The unemployment rate in the country increased to 14.7 percent as the number of unemployment claims crossed 40 million.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Lifeline Udan: How Ministry of Civil Aviation is delivering essentials to India's remote areas amidst COVID-19





Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, on how Lifeline Udan is delivering essentials to remote parts of India amidst COVID-19.





[YS Exclusive] Bounce and Vogo believe self-driven two-wheelers are the future of mobility





Bike-sharing startups Bounce and Vogo’s new study on the future of mobility says that with social distancing norms becoming commonplace, and the focus on hygiene and safety sharpening, self-driven two-wheelers is the next big thing in the ride-hailing sector.





Heading back to office? Follow these precautions to stay COVID-19 free





With workplaces, restaurant delivery, and domestic flights opening up slowly and steadily in the upcoming weeks, individuals are extremely apprehensive as to what the future of work will hold. YS Weekender brings you ways to keep yourself protected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Social distancing, safety, sanitisation: solutions for post-lockdown commute





As Indian cities battle COVID-19 and work under an extended lockdown, WRI India spoke to new mobility enterprises to understand the impact on companies, and the future of commuting with such mobility models in the ‘new normal’.





Coronavirus: Why the lockdown is a blessing in disguise for the realty sector?





The post-COVID-19 times would demand the realty sector to be relentless and agile in their business models, with developers requiring to invest in new-age technologies like AR and VR to assure potential buyers.





Picking the Right Video Conferencing Solution For Smooth Secure Operations During COVID-19





The lockdown, social distancing and changing policies of government and corporate world have served to make video conferencing a prime tool for communication, interaction, and collaboration.





COVID 19 Lockdown – Tips To Stay Safe With Digital Payments





While the COVID-19 pandemic has made people stay at home, buying and selling of essential commodities have continued, albeit with a difference.





Govt amends norms; company contributions to PM CARES Fund to qualify as CSR expenditure





In March, the Corporate Affairs Ministry said contributions by companies to the PM-CARES Fund would be considered as CSR spending. The decision by the ministry, which is implementing the Act, came amid the coronavirus pandemic.





50 pc job seekers enhancing skills in lockdown for better career opportunities: Naukri.com





The unwelcome pause in the hiring activities has opened new avenues for job seekers to up-skill themselves and enhance their domain expertise and close to 50 percent job seekers confirmed that they are utilising this time to focus on self-development.





Sonu Sood launches toll free number to help migrants reach home





Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water, Sonu also facilitated several buses for workers to reach their homes.





Delhi farmer buys plane tickets to send 10 migrant workers to Bihar





Ten migrant workers are flying to Bihar, thanks to their employer, a Delhi farmer, who bought their plane tickets worth Rs 68,000.