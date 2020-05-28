Sonu Sood launches toll free number to help migrants reach home

Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water, Sonu also facilitated several buses for workers to reach their homes.

By Press Trust of India
28th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday said he has launched a toll free number to facilitate the return of migrants to their homes.


Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home, Sonu facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown.


sonu sood

Sonu Sood waving goodbye to the migrant workers earlier this month (Image: Indian Express)

The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and UP.


Now he has launched a toll free number - 18001213711 through which one can reach out to Sonu's team for help.


"I was getting a lot of calls... thousands of calls everyday. My family and friends were busy collecting the data. We realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre, it is a toll free number," Sonu told PTI.


The actor said the attempt is to help as many people as possible to reach their homes.

Also Read

This international NGO has been rescuing and rehabilitating bonded labourers in India

"We have a dedicated team working on it, trying to reach out to maximum people and contact each and every person. We don't know how many people we will be able to help but we will try," he added. 

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Daily Capsule
Real-life superhero Sonu Sood inspires hope amid India’s migrant crisis
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Actor Swara Bhasker helps over 1,300 migrants return to their homes via Shramik trains

Think Change India

From buying plane tickets for daily wagers to rescuing bonded labourers – the top Social Stories of the week

Team SS

Coronavirus: How these youngsters are helping the elderly of Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula during COVID-19

Divyadarshan Chandrasekar

This theatre group is feeding thousands of needy families amid COVID-19

Roshni Balaji

An 11-year-old boy cycles 600 km to take his injured parents back to their village

Think Change India

Delhi farmer buys plane tickets to send 10 migrant workers to Bihar

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India