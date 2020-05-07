Coronavirus: Vehant Technologies launches AI-based analytics solution to detect face masks and ensure social distancing

Covid Analytics is an AI and computer vision-driven image analytics solution that flags COVID-19 related violations.

By Vishal Krishna
7th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The lockdown due to COVID-19 and mandatory social distancing has forced many startups to come up with technological solutions that allow for contactless functioning. Vehant Technologies, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-based physical security and surveillance solutions,launched ‘Covid Analytics’ –an AI-based, computer vision-driven intelligent analytics solution.


Covid Analytics is an image analytics solution that helps to identify COVID-19 related violations. Its AI programme detects violations like not wearing face masks, ensuring social distancing, and monitoring vehicle movement through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) during the restrictions. This system can be deployed in shops, construction sites, manufacturing units, traffic lights/junctions, airports, and business parks, among others.


Automated camera-based face mask and social distancing detections can be used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring that the requisite guidelines are being followed. ANPR-C fuses advance techniques in geo-tagging withAI algorithms to allow traffic authorities to detect and track vehicles violating traffic enforcement rules. It also tracks unauthorised vehicle movement, vehicles travelling beyond a certain distance, and pillion drivers.


AI
Also Read

Coronavirus: Uber Partners with Nature's Basket in Mumbai and Pune to deliver essentials


Kapil Badreja, CEO and Co-Founder, Vehant Technologies, said, “We believe in solidarity and responsibility, which is why, in these unpredictable times, it is important that we act immediately and help the community we belong to. Covid Analytics Suite is suitable for implementation in any existing surveillance system. With minor tweaking in the camera positioning and configurations, great results can be obtained.”

He further added, “We do not have exact data on COVID-19. Ideals of data quality and data transparency are taking on greater significance as leaders across the globe adopt the importance of taking a data-driven approach to reopening their countries.“


In the fight against coronavirus, India has mandated social distancing and wearing face masks to slow down the spread of the disease. Currently, the number of cases in the country have crossed 53,000.


Incubated in IIT-Delhi in 2005, Vehant Technologies works to provide Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-basedphysical security, surveillance, and traffic monitoring and traffic junction enforcement solutions. 


Vehant Technologies has also developed a thermal and vision camera — FebriEye, which not only measures body temperature, but also detects whether a person is wearing a face mask and is following social distancing. It raises an alarm in case of any violations.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] This Jodhpur-based angel network aims to boost startups from the Marwari community

Apurva P

Coronavirus: Searches for online liquor delivery surge 900 pc after partial lifting of lockdown

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
How COVID-19 changed buying and selling in India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for May 7

Team YS

Coronavirus: Uber Partners with Nature's Basket in Mumbai and Pune to deliver essentials

Trisha Medhi

Mylab to enable 2 lakh tests for COVID-19 per day

Press Trust of India

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Nium raises equity round from new investors Visa, BRI Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Ratan Tata invests in medtech startup Generic Aadhaar that aims to lower the cost of medicines

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru