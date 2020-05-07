Coronavirus: Vehant Technologies launches AI-based analytics solution to detect face masks and ensure social distancing

The lockdown due to COVID-19 and mandatory social distancing has forced many startups to come up with technological solutions that allow for contactless functioning. Vehant Technologies, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-based physical security and surveillance solutions,launched ‘Covid Analytics’ –an AI-based, computer vision-driven intelligent analytics solution.





Covid Analytics is an image analytics solution that helps to identify COVID-19 related violations. Its AI programme detects violations like not wearing face masks, ensuring social distancing, and monitoring vehicle movement through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) during the restrictions. This system can be deployed in shops, construction sites, manufacturing units, traffic lights/junctions, airports, and business parks, among others.





Automated camera-based face mask and social distancing detections can be used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring that the requisite guidelines are being followed. ANPR-C fuses advance techniques in geo-tagging withAI algorithms to allow traffic authorities to detect and track vehicles violating traffic enforcement rules. It also tracks unauthorised vehicle movement, vehicles travelling beyond a certain distance, and pillion drivers.









Kapil Badreja, CEO and Co-Founder, Vehant Technologies, said, “We believe in solidarity and responsibility, which is why, in these unpredictable times, it is important that we act immediately and help the community we belong to. Covid Analytics Suite is suitable for implementation in any existing surveillance system. With minor tweaking in the camera positioning and configurations, great results can be obtained.”

He further added, “We do not have exact data on COVID-19. Ideals of data quality and data transparency are taking on greater significance as leaders across the globe adopt the importance of taking a data-driven approach to reopening their countries.“





In the fight against coronavirus, India has mandated social distancing and wearing face masks to slow down the spread of the disease. Currently, the number of cases in the country have crossed 53,000.





Incubated in IIT-Delhi in 2005, Vehant Technologies works to provide Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-basedphysical security, surveillance, and traffic monitoring and traffic junction enforcement solutions.





Vehant Technologies has also developed a thermal and vision camera — FebriEye, which not only measures body temperature, but also detects whether a person is wearing a face mask and is following social distancing. It raises an alarm in case of any violations.