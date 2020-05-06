Meet the self-taught coder who built Zerodha's tech

YourStory speaks to Kailash Nadh, CTO of Zerodha, who has been responsible for building the core systems for India’s largest online brokerage.





Credit: Cardiac Design Labs

Cardiac Design Labs has developed ‘Telemetric Patient Monitoring System’ to help monitor multiple patients simultaneously from a central location.





Eightfold.ai uses petabytes of data to match internal employees to new opportunities within their own company, and elsewhere.





Dilipkumar Khandelwal, MD and Head of Deutsche Bank Technology Centre

Dilipkumar Khandelwal of Deutsche Bank Technology Centre speaks about the impact of coronavirus on startups, fintech firms, and financial services.





Pankaj Gupta.

To solve for enterprise-grade communication solutions sold as on-premise solutions, Pankaj Gupta established EnableX in Singapore in 2017.





ADIRO Labs offers a DNA kit that will transform the way evidence and samples are collected from victims of sexual assault.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!