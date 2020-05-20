Entrepreneurship isn’t a short walk, says Ronnie Screwvala
Ronnie Screwvala tells YourStory why continuous reskilling is mandatory, how online learning is here to stay, and what entrepreneurs must always keep in mind.
This engineer is building mini ICUs for coronavirus patients
Meet Aardra Kannan Ambili of AI startup RIoT, who taps AI to build solutions from algorithms for political psychologists to systems that monitor respiration.
Taking on coronavirus with thermal detection headgear
Drone startup Indian Robotics Solutions is using thermal detection headgear to scan body temperature and drones to monitor temperature and sanitise areas.
The man who built a Rs 1,448 Cr microfinance company
HP Singh started Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) in New Delhi in 1990 with a focus on lending to low-income women in rural and semi-urban areas.
Providing online training to make graduates future-ready
IntelliPaat’s offers training in technologies that are high in demand like big data, data science, cloud computing, AI, and mobile development.
How Gem Selections became a Rs 107 Cr company
In over three decades, Gem Selections has not only diversified into wholesale and retail but also exports to various countries, clocking a turnover of Rs 107 crore.
