Entrepreneurship isn’t a short walk, says Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala tells YourStory why continuous reskilling is mandatory, how online learning is here to stay, and what entrepreneurs must always keep in mind.

By Team YS
20th May 2020
Entrepreneurship isn't a short walk: Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala tells YourStory why continuous reskilling is mandatory, how online learning is here to stay, and what entrepreneurs must always keep in mind.


Entrepreneurship isn’t a short walk, says Ronnie Screwvala
