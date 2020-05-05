Flipkart appoints Sriram Venkataraman as the new CFO

The management change came into effect as Emily McNeal, who held the role of Group CFO, Flipkart Group since September 2018, is going back to the US and will be leaving the parent company Walmart.

By Thimmaya Poojary
5th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the appointment of Sriram Venkataraman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Flipkart Commerce (Flipkart and Myntra).


This change arose as Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart Group CFO since September 2018, has decided to return to the US and also will also be leaving the Walmart Group.


Flipkart
Also Read

Walmart, Flipkart, Walmart Foundation jointly contribute Rs 46 Cr to fight coronavirus


A press release from Flipkart stated that the appointment is effective immediately and his responsibilities will also include tax, risk management, and treasury. Sriram will also be responsible for corporate development at Flipkart, while procurement, planning and analytics, and decision sciences will continue to report to him.


Sriram will be reporting to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice President and CFO, Walmart International.


Sriram has been with Flipkart since September 2015. He has been the company’s CFO with additional charges of COO since December 2018, and was heading the logistics vertical Ekart, the marketplace, and the retail vertical, as part of his additional role.  


On the new appointment, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Groupsaid, “Sriram has consistently demonstrated his expertise managing several diverse functions at Flipkart and is well poised to take on the responsibilities as Flipkart Commerce CFO. I wish both Emily and Sriram the best for their future endeavors.”


The ecommerce retailer stated that Dawn Marie Ptak, Vice President and Group Controller, will continue to be responsible for the group controllership and divisional controllership functions for Flipkart, Myntra, and PhonePe. She will be reporting to the International Controller in Walmart International.


Dawn will take on the responsibility of the Flipkart Group corporate level responsibilities for tax, treasury, risk management, financial planning and analysis, and internal audits. 


Flipkart was acquired by Walmart in 2018 in a deal valued around $16 billion, which was the largest such transaction for the Indian startup ecosystem.


Following this acquisition, both the founders of Flipkart – Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal — left the company they had founded in 2007.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Worried about Apple AirPods draining your wallet? These 6 alternatives range from Rs 900 to Rs 10,000

Rashi Varshney

Paytm launches loyalty programme for kirana stores, invests Rs 100 Cr for digital payments growth

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus: BharatPe expects to disburse Rs 700 Cr to shopkeepers in next 5 months as lockdown eases

Press Trust of India

Kerala showcases itself as the "safest destination", woos investors

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How coronavirus will change consumer behaviour forever
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Greenhouse agritech startup Clover raises Rs 7 Cr in debt from Alteria Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Lockdown 3.0: People turn to e-commerce for non-essential items; staff crunch may delay deliveries

Press Trust of India

Atria Foundation launches app that enables individuals to feed the hungry amid coronavirus lockdown

Vishal Krishna

US financial body gives $15M loan to Indian startup for quality education

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: BharatPe expects to disburse Rs 700 Cr to shopkeepers in next 5 months as lockdown eases

Press Trust of India

Indian retail sector loses Rs 5.50 lakh Cr in last 40 days: CAIT

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru