Walmart, Flipkart, Walmart Foundation jointly contribute Rs 46 Cr to fight coronavirus

The three organisations will provide personal protective equipment which include N95 masks and also financial support towards relief material

By Team YS
18th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a combined effort, Walmart, Flipkart and Walmart Foundation will provide Rs 46 crore in both equipment and financial support to aid in the country’s fight against coronanvirus, or COVID-19.


In a statement, the three organisations said they will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and financial support for organisations that are providing relief materials.


Walmart-Kathleen

Kathleen McLaughlin, Executive VP and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. (Image courtesy: Walmart)

Also Read

Coronavirus: Walmart India encourages customers to order online


Walmart and Flipkart will spend Rs 38.3 crore and will focus on providing PPE, such as N95 masks and medical gowns, to be distributed by non-government organizations (NGOs) to public healthcare workers.


Walmart and Flipkart have already secured 300,000 N95 masks and one million medical gowns, and they said both of them will continue to leverage their global supply chains to source these critical equipment for medical workers.


Walmart Foundation will donate a total of Rs 7.7 crore to Goonj and Srijan — NGOs supporting vulnerable communities through the crisis. The funds will be used to support the procurement of essential relief materials, such as food, medicine, and hygiene items, to be distributed to farmers, rural communities, and the micro-businesses.  


Kathleen McLaughlin, Executive Vice-president and Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart, and President of the Walmart Foundation said, “In times like these, we all need to come together to support our communities and the efforts of healthcare workers, NGOs and government organizations.”


Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “The emergency relief efforts we are announcing today underscore our commitment to continuing to work with the private and public sector in India to respond to this unprecedented challenge.”


Along with this, Walmart and Flipkart are also taking steps to help protect public health which include enhanced hygiene practices across the supply chain and delivery network, insurance and health benefits for workers, contactless deliveries where possible, and supporting cashless payments.


Flipkart is set to restart its operations from April 20 as the government has allowed ecommerce companies to function during this extended lockdown period.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Why work from home no longer seems like a perk even at Google, Facebook

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] With over 60 pc of users in small towns, how ShopX created a new digital retail model

Sampath Putrevu

WHO: others will revise virus death tolls like China

Press Trust of India

This engineer brought The Kabadiwala online to solve India's waste disposal problem

Team YS
Daily Capsule
This mini ICU will help doctors monitor COVID-19 patients remotely
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus crisis will reboot the world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus updates for April 18

Team YS

Karnataka to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions after April 20

Press Trust of India

Heritage sites in times of coronavirus – 45 inspiring quotes on World Heritage Day 2020

Madanmohan Rao

Coronavirus: After contactless delivery, Zomato now launches contactless dining

Sindhu Kashyaap

Firm, individual from country sharing border with India can invest only after government nod: DPIIT

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru