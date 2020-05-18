[Funding alert] InnoVen Capital pumps Rs 13 Cr in logistics startup LetsTransport

LetsTransport deals in the light commercial vehicle segment for companies across sectors including Amazon, Flipkart, Future Supply Chain, Coca-Cola, and Udaan.

By Debolina Biswas
18th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based intracity logistics firm, LetsTransport announced on Monday, May 18, that it has received an investment of Rs 13 crore from InnoVen Capital.


Ashish Sharma, CEO of InnoVen Capital India said in a statement:


"We continue to be bullish on the logistics space and expect that organised players will continue to gain share on the back of higher efficiencies and superior service delivery. LetsTransport has built a fantastic business in a rather capital efficient manner and we are excited to be part of their growth journey.” 
LetsTransport

Founders of LetsTransport - Sudarshan, Pushkar, and Ankit

Also Read

Investment platform LetsVenture's portfolio now valued at $1.07 B


Founded in 2015 by three IIT-Kharagpur alumni — Pushkar Singh, Sudarshan Ravi, and Ankit Parasher, LetsTransport offers last-mile, techno-logistics solutions for intra-city deliveries. It enables enterprise clients to book trucks and manage bookings through a mobile app, call or website. LetsTransport deals in the light commercial vehicle segment, covering distances between 100 and 200 kilometres. Its services are present across 15 cities in India, with a registered trucker supply of more than 58,000 drivers.


Co-founder and CEO Pushkar Singh says:


“We continue to scale up our network and improve our capabilities as we help streamline urban transportation for enterprises, especially during these trying times when more and more businesses are partnering with organised logistics players to enable direct to consumer deliveries. We are happy to partner with InnoVen in this journey and look forward to a long relationship”


LetsTransport works across sectors including organised retail, FMCG and ecommerce, distribution, and 3PL companies. Some of its clients include Amazon, Flipkart, Bisleri, Vishal Mega Mart, Future Supply Chain, Coca-Cola, Delhivery, and Udaan.


Additionally, the company offers value-added services including screened drivers, audited and GPS-enabled vehicles, point-to-point billing, status updates, and round-the-clock services and greater efficiency in an economical pricing model.


InnoVen Capital has so far, completed over 250 transactions with more than 180 startups, including Swiggy, BYJU'S, Oyo Rooms, CureFit, Myntra, Eruditus, DailyHunt, and FirstCry.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alibaba's Jack Ma quits board of Japan's struggling SoftBank

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises Rs 2.5 Cr in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Ola co-founder, other angel investors invest in AI-based edtech startup Winuall

Sujata Sangwan

Uber set to ride a new normal with new safety features, product update

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Business in coronavirus: Decline in funding, a focus on kiranas, rise of edtech
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus impact: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees, announces new way forward

Sindhu Kashyaap

Karnataka eases coronavirus lockdown norms further, lifts several restrictions

Press Trust of India

Flipkart reduces usage of plastic packaging by 50 pc in its supply chain network

Team YS

Alibaba's Jack Ma quits board of Japan's struggling SoftBank

Press Trust of India

Productivity platform flujo offers comprehensive solutions for a post-COVID world

Team YS

[Funding alert] Ola co-founder, other angel investors invest in AI-based edtech startup Winuall

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India