Housejoy, in partnership with 5 major firms, sets up COVID Testing Camps across Bengaluru

In a first of its kind partnership, leading private players including tech-driven construction, renovation, interiors, and home maintenance company Housejoy, home healthcare brand Portea Medical, diagnostics provider SRL Diagnostics, apartment management, and security solutions provider ApnaComplex, Bangalore Apartment's Federation (BAF), and ICMR accredited national clinical reference lab Biognosys Technologies have come together to set up COVID-19 Testing Camps across Bengaluru.





The initiative has been launched in association with the government of Karnataka and Action Covid Team (ACT) Grants and was inaugurated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday.





Speaking about the initiative, Sanchit Gaurav, Founder and CEO, Housejoy, said,





“Housejoy is a part of the government’s coronavirus rapid action task force. We have been undertaking fumigation services as well as ensuring that people get access to essential items during the pandemic through our initiative Housejoy Mart. Through the COVID Testing Camps, we are supporting the government in tracing people with the condition and ensuring that they are referred for further treatment appropriately. We thank our partners in the initiative and are happy to receive support from ACT towards the same.”

The pilot project will be implemented in 30 societies for 15 days and the partners aim to undertake about 18,000 tests within the stipulated time frame. Depending on the success rate, the initiative will be rolled out in other cities with support from the respective governments.





Adding further, Meena Ganesh, MD, and CEO, Portea Medical, said,





“It is a fact that we will need to learn to live with the virus, build our life and livelihood, and move ahead with activities by ensuring strong healthcare support systems around us. This would entail robust testing and taking care of vulnerable sections of society including the elderly, chronic patients, and expectant mothers. At this time of crisis, it becomes our collective responsibility as organisations to complement the government in its efforts and ensure that we combat the pandemic in the best way possible.”





As part of the testing camp, there will be free blood sugar and blood pressure testing. This would be followed by preliminary tests for the eight symptoms of COVID-19 such as sore throat, dry cough, breathlessness, etc. Housejoy has converted a KSRTC bus into a mobile clinic for the purpose with each unit comprising three helpers, one doctor, and a lab technician, to be deployed in each society. About 300 tests can be performed in a day by a single unit. All the data collected will be analysed and passed on to relevant government bodies.