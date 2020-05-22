This angel network sees new investment opportunities amidst COVID-19
Lead Angels sees investment opportunities in startups catering to behavioural changes caused by COVID-19 crisis, says Founder and CEO Sushanto Mitra.
Focussing on driving the next billion market
Ritu Verma, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Ankur Capital, discusses why her VC fund is betting big on agritech and healthtech sectors in India.
A camera to detect face masks in crowds
Started in 2005, Vehant Technologies’ FebriEye for COVID-19 detects face masks, social distancing, and body temperature of individuals.
The unicorn hiring despite industry-wide layoffs
Delhi-based unicorn Hike is looking at hiring across roles, with a special focus on those facing job and salary cuts amidst the coronavirus crisis.
Amazon India launches food delivery service
Amazon has been piloting its food delivery service in India for a couple of months now; likely to pose stiff competition to players like Zomato and Swiggy.
Why remote connectivity is key for growth
Mozark helps enterprises and business owners monitor their networks across their branch office, buildings, and spaces from a single centralised console.
Changing how India’s youngest learners learn
Kutuki claims to be India’s first early learning app that uses a proprietary story and song-based curriculum to attract India’s youngest learners.
