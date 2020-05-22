This angel network sees new investment opportunities amidst COVID-19

Lead Angels sees investment opportunities in startups catering to behavioural changes caused by COVID-19 crisis, says Founder and CEO Sushanto Mitra.

By Team YS
22nd May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

New investment opportunities amidst COVID-19

sushanto mitra

Lead Angels sees investment opportunities in startups catering to behavioural changes caused by COVID-19 crisis, says Founder and CEO Sushanto Mitra.


Focussing on driving the next billion market

Ritu Verma

Ritu Verma, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Ankur Capital

Ritu Verma, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Ankur Capital, discusses why her VC fund is betting big on agritech and healthtech sectors in India.


A camera to detect face masks in crowds

Kapil Badreja, Co-Founder and CEO of Vehant Technologies.

Kapil Badreja, Co-Founder and CEO of Vehant Technologies. 

Started in 2005, Vehant Technologies’ FebriEye for COVID-19 detects face masks, social distancing, and body temperature of individuals.


The unicorn hiring despite industry-wide layoffs

Hike Founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal

Hike Founder and CEO Kavin Bharti MIttal

Delhi-based unicorn Hike is looking at hiring across roles, with a special focus on those facing job and salary cuts amidst the coronavirus crisis.


Amazon India launches food delivery service

Amazon India


Amazon has been piloting its food delivery service in India for a couple of months now; likely to pose stiff competition to players like Zomato and Swiggy.


Why remote connectivity is key for growth

Mozark

The founders of Mozark

Mozark helps enterprises and business owners monitor their networks across their branch office, buildings, and spaces from a single centralised console.


Changing how India’s youngest learners learn

kutuki

Kutuki claims to be India’s first early learning app that uses a proprietary story and song-based curriculum to attract India’s youngest learners. 


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man behind Ludo King, which has smashed all mobile gaming records

Rashi Varshney

Over 70 pc companies likely to continue work-from-home policy for next 6 months: Survey

Press Trust of India

Amazon India launches food delivery service; starts with Bengaluru

Team YS

From uncertainties to a booming market, this entrepreneur has always been on top of the Internet game

Team YS
Daily Capsule
This angel network sees new investment opportunities amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Indian cybersecurity services industry to hit $13.6B by 2025: Nasscom

Press Trust of India

Reliance's Jio Platforms raises $1.5B from private equity giant KKR

Sohini Mitter

A unique opportunity to expand your startup across Asia via Korea: The K-Startup Grand Challenge 2020

Ryan Frantz

Inclusive, intuitive, integrated – DesignUp panelists share design principles for the coronavirus era

Madanmohan Rao

Twitter testing new feature that will let users control who replies to their tweets

Sohini Mitter

Pivot and Persist: To adapt to the new norm, Indian startups are deftly changing course and innovating amidst the COVID-19 crisis

Tenzin Pema

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India